The ultimate insider’s guide to shopping in Toronto
The ultimate insider’s guide to shopping in Toronto
By Toronto Life |
By Toronto Life |
Get a leg up on the competition (i.e., other shoppers) with our definitive survey of the hidden boutiques, last-minute sales, best deals, one-of-a-kind buys and up-and-coming retail hot spots in Toronto.
Three upscale consignment shops where luxe goods won’t break the bank Insider info from some of the city's savviest shopkeeps Multi-gym passes are the best thing since library cards for commitment-phobes Support local businesses from the comfort of your sofa (or desk—we won't tell) Hand-painted art tiles, bespoke terrariums and incredible custom oven hoods The Queen West art crowd has relocated en masse to Dupont, an exodus that’s brought microbreweries, coffee shops and even beekeepers to the former industrial strip Discount tiles, end-of-the-roll carpets and unique bathroom fixtures at bargain-bin prices The most unique (and most fun) shopping experiences in the city The city’s wheeling and dealing isn’t limited to Bay Street trades. Here, the top sample sales for every taste
More of Toronto's shopping secrets
How to get designer duds at a discount in Toronto
Five Toronto store owners share their shopping tips and tricks
Three non-membership gym options for the fitness newbie (and how they work)
Six Toronto-based apps and e-stores that put shopping locally at your fingertips
Six of Toronto’s top one-of-a-kind decor specialists
Why Dupont Street is the city’s hottest new shopping destination
Where to find the best (and cheapest) odds and ends for your home reno
Five Toronto retail adventures for intrepid consumers
The city’s best sample sales, and where to find them
Three upscale consignment shops where luxe goods won’t break the bank
Insider info from some of the city's savviest shopkeeps
Multi-gym passes are the best thing since library cards for commitment-phobes
Support local businesses from the comfort of your sofa (or desk—we won't tell)
Hand-painted art tiles, bespoke terrariums and incredible custom oven hoods
The Queen West art crowd has relocated en masse to Dupont, an exodus that’s brought microbreweries, coffee shops and even beekeepers to the former industrial strip
Discount tiles, end-of-the-roll carpets and unique bathroom fixtures at bargain-bin prices
The most unique (and most fun) shopping experiences in the city
The city’s wheeling and dealing isn’t limited to Bay Street trades. Here, the top sample sales for every taste
Topics: