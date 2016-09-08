Toronto’s Best Dressed: Extravagance-obsessed history buff Stella Alexandru
Toronto’s Best Dressed: Extravagance-obsessed history buff Stella Alexandru
Toronto’s Best Dressed: Extravagance-obsessed history buff Stella Alexandru
Instagram star and personal shopper’s dream
When Stella Alexandru was eight years old, her parents bought her a pair of velvet overalls from Italy. She’s been obsessed with extravagance ever since. “There has to be something different about everything I wear,” the 29-year-old fashionista says, “or I get bored.”
Born in communist Romania, Alexandru moved to Toronto when she was 21 to study fashion, but discovered that designing pretty clothes and wearing pretty clothes are totally different pursuits (and she prefers the latter). These days, she can be found trying on couture with her personal shopper at the Room, devouring books on European history, or attending the symphony or opera with pals like National Ballet of Canada principal dancer Evan McKie.
Though she will always favour unwinding at the Ritz-Carlton’s quiet Toca restaurant over flashy parties, Alexandru hardly ever dresses down: a peek at her Instagram reveals a never-ending stream of daily looks that would make any street style photographer swoon.