Toronto’s Best Dressed: Extravagance-obsessed history buff Stella Alexandru

Instagram star and personal shopper’s dream

Alexandru, who was photographed in the Distillery District, wears a dress by Mikhael Kale, a hat by Coup de Tête and boots by Gucci.

When Stella Alexandru was eight years old, her parents bought her a pair of velvet overalls from Italy. She’s been obsessed with extravagance ever since. “There has to be something different about everything I wear,” the 29-year-old fashionista says, “or I get bored.”

That day of the year🎈🎉🎁I don't even know how old I am… Probably 12😂😂😂 #ancabelbe #Delpozo #zanotti #giuseppezanotti A photo posted by Stella Alexandru (@stella_alexandru) on Dec 5, 2015 at 1:16pm PST

Born in communist Romania, Alexandru moved to Toronto when she was 21 to study fashion, but discovered that designing pretty clothes and wearing pretty clothes are totally different pursuits (and she prefers the latter). These days, she can be found trying on couture with her personal shopper at the Room, devouring books on European history, or attending the symphony or opera with pals like National Ballet of Canada principal dancer Evan McKie.

#Delpozo sweetness🌸 A photo posted by Stella Alexandru (@stella_alexandru) on Jun 12, 2016 at 7:32pm PDT

Though she will always favour unwinding at the Ritz-Carlton’s quiet Toca restaurant over flashy parties, Alexandru hardly ever dresses down: a peek at her Instagram reveals a never-ending stream of daily looks that would make any street style photographer swoon.

Current Obsessions A Custom Coup de Tête Hat

“I love these hats because they’re 100 percent handmade in Toronto. I have four.” From $300. Coupdetete.ca. Embellished Handbag

“If you can’t afford expensive clothing, a statement accessory like this can really balance out your style.” $2,050. Delpozo.com. Navy Coat

“Coach has a very good one. They’re timeless.” $2,180. Coach.com. Thom Browne Shoes

“His shoes are pieces you can wear forever—the quality is astonishing. I have about seven pairs.” $1,520. Ssense.com.