Toronto’s Best Dressed: ET Canada producer Cat Williams
A lifelong fashionista just one style rule: fantastic heels
Fourteen years spent in a uniform at Havergal College made mornings pretty easy for Cat Williams. Not that she was averse to a few personal touches: “We were technically not supposed to wear makeup, but I wore nail polish and way too much eyeliner,” she recalls. “I didn’t mind going to detention as long as I had my nails done.”
Now the online producer at ET Canada favours long, flowing tops, white crewneck T-shirts, well-fitted ripped jeans and plenty of leather pants—plus, always and without fail, a pair of fantastic heels. “After university, I threw out all my flats,” Williams says. “Beauty is pain.”
She doesn’t discriminate between wedges, platforms and stilettos, and she’ll wear her over-the-knee suede boots from interviews to the editing room to video shoots to events. She’s 23. Her feet can take it.