Toronto’s Best Dressed: ET Canada producer Cat Williams

A lifelong fashionista just one style rule: fantastic heels

Williams, photographed at Colette Grand Café, wears a motorcycle jacket by Mackage, a linen-blend jumpsuit by Wilfred at Aritzia and sandals by Nasty Gal.

Fourteen years spent in a uniform at Havergal College made mornings pretty easy for Cat Williams. Not that she was averse to a few personal touches: “We were technically not supposed to wear makeup, but I wore nail polish and way too much eyeliner,” she recalls. “I didn’t mind going to detention as long as I had my nails done.”

Now the online producer at ET Canada favours long, flowing tops, white crewneck T-shirts, well-fitted ripped jeans and plenty of leather pants—plus, always and without fail, a pair of fantastic heels. “After university, I threw out all my flats,” Williams says. “Beauty is pain.”

She doesn’t discriminate between wedges, platforms and stilettos, and she’ll wear her over-the-knee suede boots from interviews to the editing room to video shoots to events. She’s 23. Her feet can take it.

Current Obsessions Stuart Weitzman Suede Boots

“I’ll dress them down with a pair of skinny jeans or up with a cute skirt.” $998. Stuartweitzman.ca. Mackage Leather Moto

“The oversized leather jacket needs to be left in the ’80s—for me, the more fitted, the better.” $750. Mackage.com. Wilfred Free Sweater

“Turtlenecks are the one item that can be roomy. I wear this on cold fall days when I want to stay warm but still look fashionable.” $175. Aritzia.com. Leather Pants

“I live in these during the fall. They keep me looking stylish even when I’m layered up.” Rag and Bone, $1,000. Net-a-porter.com.