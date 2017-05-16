Rental of the Week: $2,950 per month to live in a sleek loft near Queen West
Address: 533 Richmond Street West, Unit 306
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Agent: Performance Property Management
Price: $2,950 per month, plus hydro
The place
A two-bedroom loft with exposed concrete ceilings and a west-facing balcony.
The kitchen and living area are combined:
Here’s the master bedroom:
The guest bedroom:
And the master bathroom:
The history
This unit is on the third floor of Five Nine on Richmond, a nine-storey loft complex built in 2007. The owners—a 30-something couple with two young kids—bought this suite as an investment in 2016, when they moved back to Toronto from New York. They were living here, but now they’re leaving to live in another Toronto home they own. They’re looking for tenants, ideally working professionals or a family, who will commit to a one-year lease.
Major Perk
Both bedrooms have noise-cancelling sliding barn doors. When they’re open, the loft feels like one continuous, open living space. A wall of floor-to-ceiling windows floods the entire place with light.
Possible deal breaker
The building is short on amenities: there’s no gym, pool or party room. It does have one cool feature, though: stacked parking in the underground garage. Vehicles are lifted away and stored vertically to save space.
By the numbers
• $2,950 per month (plus hydro)
• 874 square feet
• 9-foot ceilings
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 parking space
• 1 locker
• 1 balcony