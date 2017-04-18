Sale of the Week: The $1.65-million Bloor West house that shows how much sellers stand to gain by leaving Toronto

Listed At $1,249,000 Sold For $1,656,000

Address: 61 Maher Avenue

Neighbourhood: Bloor West Village

Agent: Michael Inwood, Sutton Group Realty Systems Inc., Brokerage

Previously sold for: $659,000, in 2007







The property

A mid-century modern party pad.

The history

The hundred-year-old structure was once a functioning bakery, though it was converted to a residence many years ago. The sellers bought it ten years ago and went about upgrading the kitchen, flooring, and bathrooms throughout. When an opportunity arose to move to Collingwood, they decided to cash in on Toronto’s sizzling real estate market.

Here’s the living room:

The dining room:

The kitchen, with a wall of windows facing the backyard:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

The other second-floor bedroom is the master bedroom, which has quite a few windows:

The master bedroom’s sitting area:

And the master ensuite:

There are two more bedrooms on the third floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The basement is finished. Those weird things in the back wall are antique ovens, apparently a remnant of the building’s bakery days:

And here’s the backyard. There’s a sauna back here:

The fate

The buyers love entertaining, and were smitten with the modern kitchen especially: the glass wall overlooking the backyard makes it a perfect place to host summer parties, and the sauna in the backyard was a bonus. They’ll take over the property on July 31st, with plenty of time left in the season for barbecues.

The sale

There were about 40 showings, but in the end just four potential buyers made offers. The sellers made the easy decision to go with the highest offer, at more than $400,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $1,656,000

• $5,063.48 in taxes (2016)

• 2,424 square feet

• 7 days on MLS

• 4 bedrooms

• 4 bathrooms