House of the Week: $1.3 million for a Leslieville semi with four different patios

Address: 34 Prust Avenue

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Agent: Audrey Azad, Re/Max Hallmark Audrey Azad Group Realty Ltd., Brokerage

Price: $1,289,000

Previously sold for: $805,000 in 2016

The place

A freshly renovated semi with floor-to-ceiling windows and lots of exposed brick.

The history

A general contractor bought this place less than a year ago and renovated every inch.

Here’s the living room:

The dining area, with its exposed brick wall and fancy floating staircase:

And the kitchen:

There are two bedrooms on the second floor. Here’s one of them:

And the other:

The master bedroom is on the third floor:

It has an ensuite bathroom:

And a private rooftop patio:

Big selling point

The home has four patios: one off the master bedroom, one off the kitchen, one at the front of the house and another at the rear, off the lower level.

The buyer may need more than one barbecue.

Possible deal breaker

The kitchenette on the lower level is too small for any serious food prep, but with some minor additions (a fridge and stove, a little more counter space) it could become the basis of a basement apartment or in-law suite:

By the numbers

• $1,289,000

• $5,366.86 in taxes (2016)

• 19.83-by-118.67 foot lot

• 4 bathrooms

• 4 patios

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 parking spots

• 1 office