Rental of the Week: $2,150 per month for a loft near the Ryerson campus

Address: 155 Dalhousie Street, Unit 940

Neighbourhood: Moss Park

Agent: Meta Vodopivc, Re/Max Performance Realty Inc., Brokerage

Price: $2,150 per month

The place

An unfurnished one-bedroom apartment in the Merchandise Lofts.

The unit is long and narrow. The ladder leaning up against the wall is used to access the top row of kitchen cabinets:

Here’s a closer look at the living area:

The dining area:

And the kitchen:

And here’s the bedroom:

The history

The building is a former Sears warehouse that was converted into lofts nearly 20 years ago. (Fun fact: Deadmau5 used to live here.) The current owners are moving out, and a new owner will take possession in May. He’s looking for a tenant to move in at that time.

Major perk

A pet-friendly building can be hard to find, but this one is okay with furry friends—even large dogs. There’s a dog-walking area on the roof, and there are plenty of human-friendly amenities, too, like a games room, an indoor basketball court and a swimming pool.

Possible deal breaker

The Merchandise Lofts are in the middle of Ryerson University’s campus, so it’s hard for residents to completely escape the occasional noise and disruption of student life. Otherwise, though, the location is ideal: Yonge-Dundas Square is nearby, and there’s a Metro grocery store on the ground floor of the building.

By the numbers

• $2,150 per month (plus hydro)

• 650 square feet

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 shared pool