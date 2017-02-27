King West is getting a massive new brewery

If all goes to plan, this is what one room inside of Northern Maverick will look like.

It seems you can’t swing a stick in the city these days without hitting a new brewery—not that we’re complaining. And this summer, Northern Maverick Brewing Co. will be added to the ranks. Once complete, the 11,000-square-foot space at Bathurst and Adelaide will seat 400 people inside and—come sweet, sweet patio season—another 100 outside. The 20-hectolitre brewhouse (so, roughly the same output as Leslieville’s Left Field) will also have a restaurant with an oyster bar and an in-house charcuterie program. An on-site retail shop will sell Maverick’s beer to-go, and, unique to Maverick: U of Beer, a brewniversity so to speak, for those interested in learning how to make their own beer at home.

Another rendering, this one of the bar.



And the retail shop.

115 Bathurst St., northernmaverick.ca, @northernmaverickbrewing