King West is getting a massive new brewery
It seems you can’t swing a stick in the city these days without hitting a new brewery—not that we’re complaining. And this summer, Northern Maverick Brewing Co. will be added to the ranks. Once complete, the 11,000-square-foot space at Bathurst and Adelaide will seat 400 people inside and—come sweet, sweet patio season—another 100 outside. The 20-hectolitre brewhouse (so, roughly the same output as Leslieville’s Left Field) will also have a restaurant with an oyster bar and an in-house charcuterie program. An on-site retail shop will sell Maverick’s beer to-go, and, unique to Maverick: U of Beer, a brewniversity so to speak, for those interested in learning how to make their own beer at home.
115 Bathurst St., northernmaverick.ca, @northernmaverickbrewing