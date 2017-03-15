What’s on the Ritz Bar’s new Peruvian menu

Name: Ritz Bar

Contact: 181 Wellington St. W., 416-585-2500, ritzcarlton.com

Neighbourhood: King West

Chefs: Arjun Chetlur Gopi and Jordan Barnett

The food

Dishes that showcase Peru’s many flavours which blend Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, German and West African influences, with the country’s own indigenous Incan roots. Barnett brings in Peruvian ingredients for his own takes on traditional bar snacks, street-food favourites and ceviche.























The drinks

Head bartender Jon Niell mixes up house cocktails, all of which incorporate popular Peruvian ingredients, like chicha (a maize-based beverage) and huacatay (black mint). Ritz Bar’s regular cocktail menu is also available—including The 6ix, Toronto’s most expensive tipple.













