Watch a choir pack into a Toronto bar to sing the Game of Thrones theme song

If you’ve watched seen a Choir! Choir! Choir! video, they were probably singing Leonard Cohen, Prince or an anti-Trump protest song—songs with, you know, words. This week, they tried something a little different. In anticipation of this weekend’s Game of Thrones premiere, Choir! belted out the HBO series’ orchestral theme song in the back of Clinton’s Tavern, swapping its epic strings and timpani for a chorus of aahs and ba-da-dums. Watch the fantastical result above.