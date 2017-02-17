Watch a 1,300-voice choir sing an anti-Trump protest song with MILCK in Toronto

Choir! Choir! Choir! has never been afraid to get political. Over the years, Toronto’s tireless drop-in choir has had some choice words for Rob Ford, Vladimir Putin and, most recently, Donald Trump. Last week, they doubled down their anti-POTUS efforts with a massive protest singalong. Choir leaders Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman originally planned to sing MILCK’s breakout hit, “Quiet” (the unofficial anthem of the Women’s March), at the choir’s regular Tuesday and Wednesday night sessions at Clinton’s Tavern, but there was so much interest that they decided to upscale their efforts. They booked the Phoenix Concert Theatre, sold more than 1,000 tickets within a day (all proceeds go to the American Civil Liberties Union) and invited MILCK to join the party. Watch the powerful video above to see what happened.