Music

Watch a 1,300-voice choir sing an anti-Trump protest song with MILCK in Toronto

Watch a 1,300-voice choir sing an anti-Trump protest song with MILCK in Toronto

By |  

By |  

Choir! Choir! Choir! has never been afraid to get political. Over the years, Toronto’s tireless drop-in choir has had some choice words for Rob Ford, Vladimir Putin and, most recently, Donald Trump. Last week, they doubled down their anti-POTUS efforts with a massive protest singalong. Choir leaders Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman originally planned to sing MILCK’s breakout hit, “Quiet” (the unofficial anthem of the Women’s March), at the choir’s regular Tuesday and Wednesday night sessions at Clinton’s Tavern, but there was so much interest that they decided to upscale their efforts. They booked the Phoenix Concert Theatre, sold more than 1,000 tickets within a day (all proceeds go to the American Civil Liberties Union) and invited MILCK to join the party. Watch the powerful video above to see what happened.

Topics: Can't Keep Quiet Choir! Choir! Choir! MILCK

More Choir! Choir! Choir!

Music

Watch a 2,000-voice choir sing “What a Wonderful World” in the Eaton Centre

Music

Ten must-hear Leonard Cohen covers by Toronto musicians

Music

The 10 best Choir! Choir! Choir! videos

Music

Watch Rufus Wainwright and a 1,500-voice choir sing “Hallelujah” in an abandoned power plant

Culture

A nine-hour theatre marathon, a statue with a beehive head and eight other must-see attractions at the Luminato Festival