Our top cottage picks in Prince Edward County

These three beautiful properties are up for rent on CanadaStays

Over the past few years, Prince Edward County has emerged as Ontario’s trendiest vacation destination, and it’s easy to see why: it’s got the perfect mix of award-winning wineries, absolutely stunning scenery (the white sand beaches of Sandbanks Provincial Park will make you feel like you’re in the tropics) and enough cultural appeal to satisfy even stubborn urbanites. Prominent Torontonians are flocking to the area; restaurateur Grant van Gameren and the Drake’s Jeff Stober are just two of the region’s new owners. For everyone else, CanadaStays has an extensive roster of vacation homes up for rent that’ll let you stay on the water, steps away from wineries like Norman Hardie or Rosehall Run, or in delightfully quaint towns filled with adorable cafés and antique shops. Here are a few of the best options:

Beautiful lakefront cottage, from $357 per night

It’s obvious this five-bedroom, three-bathroom complex is owned by a designer. From the plethora of pillows lining the sofas, to the immaculate colour scheme and unusual touches like vintage lockers and birch tree wallpaper, the home isn’t your typical rustic retreat. The main cottage, which sleeps 10, has a sunroom with massive windows that take full advantage of the main selling feature: the totally private beach that looks onto a sheltered Lake Ontario bay. In the summer season (May until October), an additional guest cabin brings the total capacity up to 16 people. There are four bikes on hand, and Waupoos Winery is only five minutes down the road, as is the Fifth Town cheese company, and farms where you can pick your own blueberries and strawberries. The property also has its own vegetable garden, and guests can grab fresh cucumbers, peppers and carrots during the summer—something that will make that outdoor picnic extra tasty. Other lakefront activities available include paddle-boating, kayaking and canoeing.

An amenity-filled oasis, from $426 per night

The 80-acre community of Sandbanks Summer Village is a totally private retreat on the shores of East Lake, near picturesque Cove Beach. This property is one of the Water’s Edge cottages, which have the kind of character you wouldn’t usually expect from a cottage community. This place in particular has peaked ceilings and a huge screened-in porch overlooking the lake, with a barbecue, a six-person dining table and a lounge area—all offering coveted mosquito-free space in the evenings. Guests have privacy but also get to take advantage of all the benefits the community has to offer, like an infinity pool, tennis courts, bocce ball fields and a 4,800-square-foot putting green. And there’s plenty to do if—heaven forbid—the skies open up. You can get a workout in at the fitness centre, relax in the hot tub, watch movies in the theatre or play games in the X-Box room (your kids will be thrilled).

A nautical waterfront home, from $485 per night

Anyone who wants the cottage feel of being in Muskoka with all of the convenience of staying in town will love this property. The cottage couldn’t be closer to the water (you can literally jump off the second-floor deck into the lake), and guests can go from suntanning or fishing off the dock to a lovely dinner out in Picton in minutes, as the town centre is only three kilometres away. The best part of the cottage is that basically every room has an incredible view of the lake. The sunsets are fantastic, and every Wednesday in the summer there’s a sailing regatta that makes the evening’s silhouettes even more dramatic. Combined with the nautical touches inside, like navy-and-white-striped curtains, linens and cushions, guests will feel like they’re practically living on a yacht.

