Give the gift of good taste thanks to this Toronto pop-up

Sip on some holiday cheer at the Johnnie Walker Blue Room in Yorkdale Mall

This December, Johnnie Walker is giving holiday shoppers an immersive experience that turns their task-oriented trips to the iconic Yorkdale Shopping Centre into something even more luxurious—no matter if they’ve been naughty or nice. From December 1 through December 26, Yorkdale Mall will host the brand’s noteworthy partnership with the LCBO—a reprieve for overwhelmed shoppers and a chance to immerse themselves in the Johnnie Walker world. Here, you can learn about unique product offerings from expert whisky connoisseurs and even taste products of your choice by way of exclusive whisky samplings alongside food-pairings.

An unrivalled masterpiece and the pinnacle of luxury sipping, Johnnie Walker is the perfect gift for any hard-to-shop-for liquor lovers on your list. It’d be hard not to take home a bottle or two after drinking up some holiday spirit—pun intended—so the brand is presenting guests with the option to purchase a variety of Johnnie Walker bottles directly onsite. Available bottles for purchase and tasting include Johnnie Walker Black, Double Black, Green, and Blue.

Johnnie Walker takes no shortcuts and delivers thoughtfully exquisite experiences in every bottle of Scotland’s most exceptional and award-winning Scotch whiskies—ideal for extraordinary occasions and for making otherwise ordinary moments much more remarkable. As a special touch and further proving why this contemporary luxury icon makes the perfect spirit for the holidays, pop-up patrons can have every bottle they purchase personally engraved to gift a loved one (or themselves) for the holiday season. These engraved bottles make for a gorgeous statement piece to any bar cart and will undoubtedly elevate the already luxurious experience that comes hand-in-hand with any Johnnie Walker label. Talk about a luxury holiday one-stop shop.

Every bottle of Johnnie Walker has its own unique characteristics and markers, much like every friend and family member on your holiday gift list.

Opening up with flavours of vanilla, hazelnut, honey, orange, sherry and rose petals, Johnnie Walker Blue Label is velvety on the palate. It has a rich and luxuriously long finish that ultimately showcases the brand’s trademark smokiness making it the perfect end to any holiday celebration.

Johnnie Walker Black Label, on the other hand, acts as the benchmark for whisky blends worldwide. Crafted using an unrivalled mix of as many as 40 malts and grains from all four corners of Scotland, this expertly balanced whisky is as iconic as it is versatile. Served neat or in a cocktail, you can enjoy Black Label however you please.

For the social butterfly, Johnnie Walker Double Black Label is a vibrant and lively Scotch ideal for creating great cocktails to be shared with friends. Double Black Label is a rich and warm whisky that lands on the palate as smoothed with creamy sweetness, a hint of spice and light smokiness.

And for the blended malt-lover, Johnnie Walker Green Label is a blended malt whisky that is crafted exclusively for single malts, each aged for at least 15 years. A Scotch of great complexity, Green Label captures the distinct flavours of each landscape—from the earthy aromas of light garden fruits to rich wood notes with Highlands oak and cedar.

With these iconic labels and many others like Johnnie Walker Ghost and Rare, Blue Label Year Of The Rabbit (an exclusive, limited-edition bottle for Lunar New Year), Why not immerse yourself in the ultimate whisky experience and cross a few names off your holiday shopping list in one go? Make sure to stop by the Johnnie Walker Blue Room in Yorkdale Shopping Centre this December for in-depth knowledge of what makes each blend unique. Gain expert insight on which liquid works for the broad range of holiday celebrations you’ll experience and pick up a gift for yourself or a loved one.

Visit Yorkdale Shopping Centre now until December 26 to explore the Johnnie Walker Blue Room, or explore Johnnie Walker in-store and online at your local LCBO. Please drink responsibly.

Pop-up hours (hours may vary based on public holidays):

Monday 9a.m.–10p.m.

Tuesday 9a.m.–10p.m.

Wednesday 9a.m.–10p.m.

Thursday 9a.m.–10p.m.

Friday 9a.m.–10p.m.

Saturday 9a.m.–10p.m.

Sunday 10a.m.–8p.m

