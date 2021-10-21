11 luxurious beauty spots to relax at in Bloor-Yorkville

In need of some TLC? You know where to find it—in the heart of upscale Toronto

It’s been a tough year and our bodies and minds have taken the brunt of it. If you’re searching for a reason to treat yourself, let us direct you to Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto’s hub for everything rest, relaxation and luxury, of course.

A seasonal change is always a good indicator of being due for a new look at the salon, an invigorating facial or a relaxing massage. With things returning to normal, you might even consider a professional makeover and teeth-whitening touch-up to dazzle at the family events on your docket. Whatever the occasion—and let’s be honest, you don’t even need one—Bloor-Yorkville should be your prep destination.

In need of a little TLC? Here are some of Bloor-Yorkville’s most luxurious beauty spots to check out.

The Spa at Four Seasons, 60 Yorkville Ave

Dreamy pools, bespoke relaxation experiences and a loaded spa menu make The Spa at Four Seasons the place to truly refresh and maybe try something new from their MedSpa service options. The Spa boasts 17 spacious treatment rooms, two steam rooms and a lavish salon with hair, manicure and pedicure stations.

The Spa by Valmont at The Hazelton Hotel, 118 Yorkville Ave

Level up your relaxation in The Hazelton Hotel’s oasis for tranquillity, serenity and personalized spa treatments for anyone. Between world-class services from facials to body treatments, take a load off in their indoor saltwater pool and steam room, or get an invigorating stretch in at their state-of-the-art fitness facility.

Stillwater Spa at the Park Hyatt, 4 Avenue Rd

Looking for the ultimate escape from the surge of city energy? Get ready to unplug, unwind and reinvigorate your senses at the reintroduced Stillwater Spa, coming soon to the Party Hyatt Toronto. Enjoy one of their innovative skincare and wellness techniques or products, take a sip at their tea lounge or grab a cocktail at their rooftop bar set against an unobstructed view of the Toronto skyline. The promise of luxury and customizable treatments awaits. While you wait for this luxurious spot to open, treat yourself or a loved one to a gift card for purchase here.

Lather & Steel Barber Shop, 1240 Bay St

Get or give a loved one the most authentic barbershop experience in the city. Lather and Steel Barber Shop aims to create an environment for people to discover, explore and express their individual styles. From traditional barber haircuts to beard trims and full clean shaves, this is a one-stop-shop for everything hair, right at Cumberland and Bay.

D Luxe Lab, 70 Yorkville Ave

Rejuvenate, relax and look your best at Yorkville’s premier cosmetic treatment clinic. Their mission? Provide the most outstanding non-surgical aesthetic solutions for the face, body and skin. Featured in Us Weekly, Variety and Vogue, D Luxe Lab has made an international name for itself by using industry-leading technologies, expertise and, of course, friendly staff that make you feel at home.

The Glam House Clinic, 101 Scollard St

The Glam House Clinic is your best friend when it comes to reaching your beauty goals. Using advanced medical aesthetic and injectable procedures, their experts offer an intimate and thorough path to guide you down your journey to your best self. Looking for laser hair removal, facial or hair loss solutions? They’re experts in them, too.

Novo Spa, 66 Avenue Rd

A TripAdvisor favourite for six years in a row, Novo Spa is the day spa destination in the heart of the Toronto wellness and beauty scene. Indulge in couples treatments with your significant other on their special day, stop by for a relaxing manicure and pedicure, touch up your gorgeous lash extensions or spend the day doing it all at one of Canada’s leading spas.

PUREBEAUTY at Holt Renfrew Centre, 50 Bloor St W

In the heart of Canada’s destination for luxury retail is PUREBEAUTY, a salon and spa offering their clients trend-setting, advanced beauty treatments and products. Featuring a full menu of salon services and signature spa treatments, you can fully customize your own experience, whether you’re just popping by for a quick blow-out or looking to escape the busy streets for a day of pampering.

Victoria Radford in Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd

Victoria Radford is a celebrity makeup artist and skin expert driven by a fearless approach to beauty. Her brick-and-mortar store in Yorkville Village offers the best in clean beauty and makeup products with sustainability at the forefront. Complete her online skin quiz to select the right products for you, or stop by the store to browse and get an IRL assessment.

Salon Bespoke, 130 Cumberland St 2nd Floor

Salon Bespoke moved into the heart of Yorkville in 2014 and has been a neighbourhood staple ever since. Conveniently located across from Bay Station, the salon offers full-service hair treatments for men and women, specializing in clean fades, soft balayages, vibrant hues and sleek bob cuts. Stock up on your favourite Kevin Murphy products while you’re there.

The Accolade Dental Centre, 30-135 Yorkville Ave

Accolade knows that dental procedures can be stressful and does an exceptional job providing dental care in a warm, inviting environment. Whether you need general dentistry services like teeth cleaning and hygiene or are looking for cosmetics services or surgery, Accolade is the place to go. Get your teeth sparkling white for that holiday party, or treat yourself to straight teeth with Invisalign this year.