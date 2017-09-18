These companies are revolutionizing health care

Figure1, OpenCare and other apps that are taking telehealth into the future

Figure 1

Free from the App Store and Google Play

Joshua Landy created his photo-sharing app to help doctors diagnose mystery conditions. The app’s partners include Mount Sinai Hospital, the American Cancer Society and Doctors Without Borders, and it’s been used to help treat patients in Syrian refugee camps, the Peruvian rainforest and fishing boats off the coast of Alaska.

OpenCare

Web-based platform

Nothing can make dental work pleasant, but OpenCare at least makes it easier to book appointments. OpenCare helps users find dentists nearby, and allows them to book appointments online. Prospective patients can specify what time of day they’re available and what the issue is, and even note their level of fear about their date with the drill.

SeamlessMD

Free from the App Store and Google Play

Through Seamless, doctors can prepare patients for surgical procedures, or guide them through recovery with reminders about when to take medication and what foods to avoid, or videos that demonstrate recovery exercises. SeamlessMD has already reduced surgery cancellations, as well as hospital stays, visits and readmissions.

Akira

Free from the App Store and Google Play

Billing itself as “a doctor in your pocket,” Akira aims to cut down hours spent at walk-in clinic waiting rooms by connecting users with board-certified doctors and health practitioners via text and video. It’s free to register and speak with a nurse or intake co-ordinator, and initial consultations and follow-ups with a doctor start at $49.

MediSeen

Web-based platform (app coming soon)

The idea for MediSeen came when founder and CEO Daniel Warner was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, and sometimes had to travel 40 minutes to appointments when he often felt too weak to even cross the street. His company aims to bring back the old-fashioned house call, providing at-home doctors’ visits for users with non-emergency issues. MediSeen’s service is free of charge with an OHIP card, and—unlike some other telemedicine services—non-OHIP services can be billed through the platform and remitted to insurance providers. Their staff includes physicians, psychologists, social workers, speech pathologists, veterinarians and even yoga therapists.