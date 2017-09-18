Everybody’s hiring

How Toronto became the world’s fastest-growing tech market

A decade ago, Toronto’s tech scene was a fringe industry. Now it’s one of the city’s top economic engines. In the last year, the city created some 22,500 tech jobs—twice the number of new gigs as in New York City. Toronto has more than 400,000 tech workers, a figure that accounts for 15 per cent of local employment, and the city was recently named the world’s fastest growing tech market. All of which is to say: it might be time to quit your day job.