Tech

Everybody’s hiring

Everybody’s hiring

How Toronto became the world’s fastest-growing tech market

By |  

By |  

Photograph by iStock

A decade ago, Toronto’s tech scene was a fringe industry. Now it’s one of the city’s top economic engines. In the last year, the city created some 22,500 tech jobs—twice the number of new gigs as in New York City. Toronto has more than 400,000 tech workers, a figure that accounts for 15 per cent of local employment, and the city was recently named the world’s fastest growing tech market. All of which is to say: it might be time to quit your day job.

The Incredible Rise of Tech

Topics: tech package 2017

 

Big Stories

Life

Trump’s travel ban left me stranded. Toronto took me in

Crime

This guy is accused of swindling millions of dollars out of unsuspecting Torontonians

Crime

Mohammed Shamji and Elana Fric Shamji: the inside story of a marriage gone horribly wrong

Life

“One person dead. Two careers in tatters”: a workplace affair gone horribly wrong

Real Estate

Five years, three contractors and $1.1 million later, we finally finished our nightmare reno

Life

I was forced to marry a stranger when I was 16. Ten years later, I made my escape