Tech

CAMH is using futuristic brain science to cure depression

CAMH is using futuristic brain science to cure depression

The new Krembil Centre for Neuroinformatics uses brain modelling to get inside our heads

By |  

By |  

Image courtesy of CAMH

One of the coolest new intersections of technology and biology is the sphere of neuro­informatics, where scientists use computational magic to find patterns in brain data. CAMH’s new Krembil Centre for Neuroinformatics opened this fall with the goal of deploying the science to diagnose and treat mental illness. Staff will build large-scale models that simulate the brain’s circuitry to determine how mental illness affects different populations, learn the molecular causes of conditions like depression and schizophrenia, and develop new clinical treatments. The centre will employ up to 90 people—algorithmists, deep learning experts, mathematical ­modellers—all in the hopes of using the science of big data to get inside our heads.

The Incredible Rise of Tech

Topics: tech package 2017

 

Big Stories

Life

Trump’s travel ban left me stranded. Toronto took me in

Crime

This guy is accused of swindling millions of dollars out of unsuspecting Torontonians

Crime

Mohammed Shamji and Elana Fric Shamji: the inside story of a marriage gone horribly wrong

Life

“One person dead. Two careers in tatters”: a workplace affair gone horribly wrong

Real Estate

Five years, three contractors and $1.1 million later, we finally finished our nightmare reno

Life

I was forced to marry a stranger when I was 16. Ten years later, I made my escape