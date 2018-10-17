My Monochrome strategy

I might throw in one or two things that stand out, but for the most part, I match the shade of my shirt, pants and shoes. I started matching back in high school. I try to keep it pretty simple. I even coordinate my closet by colour scheme, keeping similar shades hung in the same area. It’s just easier to find things.

My early style inspiration

Growing up, I was really into GQ and Esquire—magazines that pushed the idea of the “ideal man.” I just took little pieces of those guys for myself.

Where I look now

Two designers from the U.K., Samuel Lambert and Shaka Maidoh, are a really big influence on me. I first found them through style blogs, on Tumblr and Instagram. They do a lot of cut-and-sew. They’re really in the bespoke suiting lane. They’ve been at it for like 30 years.

My first kicks

I used to be a huge shoe guy, probably because I played a lot of basketball growing up. I was all about Jordans and Nikes. I wanted to keep up with the latest trends. I was really big on the hype—I’d know when all the releases were going to drop, or I’d find retro stuff on eBay, like the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2, a favourite of Andre Agassi.

My current fixation

I’m really into a dope, old-school shirt. I love a ’70s neck or a bowling collar. I’ve been collecting a lot of these from vintage stores and some hand-me-downs from my dad. I’ll put them under jackets or wear them alone on nights out.

Before I relaxed into my own style vibe

When I was at U of T, I was doing a bit too much with my look. I was wearing suits to school. I would bring book bags, like I was at some Ivy League school. But it didn’t really fit into the overall campus vibe, where everyone else was wearing track pants. I went to class and I’d be sweating in a three-piece suit. I used to call myself “The Dapper Homme.” It was a very, very weird phase of my life.

My hair strategy

I get a haircut every two weeks. That’s a little unwritten rule I have. My cousin’s a barber, so I get home cuts, usually before or after his shift. As far as grooming, I have a T-outliner trimmer to keep things sharp between proper cuts. And I’ve been brushing my hair a specific way for the last 15 years. I’m minimal with my hair—I’ve never bleached it, never done anything really bizarre. As a kid, I got a few designs cut into my hair—one time it was the Nike swoosh—but that’s just what you did then. From Grade 5 onward, I was a very clean-cut guy. When my hair’s not cut a certain way—I don’t want to say it takes away from the outfit, but it’s no longer the cherry on top of the cake. Then you have to wear a hat with it, and I hate hats.

My overall fashion MO

I’m about getting something sturdy that does the job, and taking it everywhere. I like to build a relationship with my things. I’ve been working a lot in Montreal recently. For luggage, I have a Target x Philip Lim bag I’ve been rocking everywhere I go for the last six years. The best thing about it is that you can sneak it under your seat on the plane.