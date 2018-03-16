Why any Torontonian refreshing their home needs to visit Tile Shoppe

The right tiles can totally transform a space, whether you’re finally replacing that linoleum in the family room or installing a funky backsplash in the kitchen. When it comes to finding that perfectly luxe-looking wood or especially eye-catching pattern, Tile Shoppe provides serious bang for your buck. Founded in Vaughan, the retailer now has six stores in Canada, and four of them are located in the GTA. In the tile industry, it’s rare to find a company that marries high-end quality with competitive pricing and excellent service—but that’s been the core business of Tile Shoppe for the past eleven years. Here are a few reasons why it’s your best bet for creating the most envy-inducing interiors.

It’s design-focused. Tile Shoppe’s goal is to always be one step ahead of market trends, so its showrooms are consistently up-to-date with the latest products. Here shoppers can find every kind of stylish tile they’d see at higher-end boutiques, including a huge selection of hardwood, marble, ceramic and porcelain. The store’s intuitive setup makes it a breeze to match your design sensibilities with your budget and find the product that’s the best fit for both. The shop’s website also has tons of style inspiration pages for kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms and commercial spaces. They’re all organized into aesthetic categories, so you can totally envision what you want your new space to look like—whether it’s sleek and contemporary or Hamptons-chic.

For instance, this Milano Bianco Polished Porcelain Tile can turn even the most dingy of kitchens into a modern culinary paradise:

A rustic oak laminate easily adds a warm, homey vibe to a living room:

It has the best prices. Tile Shoppe isn’t just one of those places that claims to have the best prices—it actually does. When the company launched eleven years ago, the founder wanted to avoid large inventory buildups (a major debt driver in furniture companies) by selling tiles super-close to their cost—a trick that makes supply move extra-fast and, conveniently for customers, keeps prices as low as possible. Now, Tile Shoppe sources products directly from countries like Italy, Spain, Turkey and Germany, removing the middlemen and passing the savings along to shoppers. Plus, there are always great sales for customers to cash in on.

You can find products like this Made in Turkey Beige Polished Marble, regularly $12 per square foot, on sale for just $3.99:

The service is superb. Though Tile Shoppe’s prices are on par with the big-box stores, the personalized service is what you’d expect from a fancy shop in Yorkville. Customers are guaranteed one-on-one consultations and are guided through their project’s entire journey, from tile selection to the best installation tools. Impeccable service is the company’s primary priority, and staff are constantly being trained to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. This all means shoppers will never have to wander hopelessly through aisles trying to find a specific marble pattern. The company’s also committed to giving back to the community and is a certified Great Place to Work, so you know those welcoming smiles are 100 per cent genuine.