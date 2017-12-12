This year’s hottest holiday gifts, according to Toronto retailers

For anyone prone to wandering aimlessly around the mall at this time of the year, it’s helpful to know exactly what the cool kids and trendy adults have on their wish lists. Here are a few of the gadgets, toys, cookware items, jewellery and books that have been flying off Toronto shelves—along with a few words from each retailer as to why they’re this year’s must-haves.

Bose Soundlink Micro Speaker ($140): “This has unmatched sound for its size, comes in three great colours, is waterproof and has six hours of play time.”





Sony True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Ear Buds ($280): “These have amazing bass performance, and are one of the only in-ear ear buds that are truly noise-cancelling.”







From Mastermind Toys

Moonlight gift pack ($50): “This is a brand-new item that was created by a Toronto mom and former Google employee. It’s a children’s storybook projector that attaches to a smartphone and uses the flashlight function to transmit vibrant images onto the wall or ceiling. It essentially turns a kid’s bedroom into a storybook at night.”

A post shared by Moonlite World (@moonlite.world) on Nov 5, 2017 at 4:25am PST





iDance Party Mic ($50): “This is lots of fun—think of it as a portable party tool. It uses Bluetooth audio streaming to connect and play music from any smartphone or tablet. There’s a quality vocal microphone and a three-watt speaker.”







From Gilding the Lily

Jagger and Co. labradorite ring ($860): “This is a beautiful iridescent labradorite chosen by our owner, celebrity stylist Annie Jagger. It’s delicately fastened in a 14-karat yellow gold band with stunning white diamonds.”

Labradorite with white diamonds, can it get any better? A post shared by Gilding The Lily (@gilding_thelily) on Nov 7, 2017 at 2:16pm PST





Mullein and Sparrow lavender set ($74): “The package is super-elegant, and includes both lavender bath salts and lavender-blossom body oil, making it the ultimate gift for any lavender lover.”

Looking for a gift? We’ve got you covered! Mullein & Sparrow are now available in store and online✨✨✨🙏 A post shared by Gilding The Lily (@gilding_thelily) on Nov 28, 2017 at 2:13pm PST







From Type Books

Mary Beard, Women and Power: “This is by a brilliant classicist, who surveys the history of misogyny from ancient times to the present day. It’s essential reading, especially right now.”

Two words A post shared by TYPE Books (@typebooks) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:53pm PST





Shinsuke Yoshitake, Still Stuck: “This one is cute as a button: A little boy spends the book stuck in his shirt and worries that he might never get free.”







Ruffoni Historia copper roasting pan ($660): “People make way more roasts over the holidays, and this pan is easy to use and an especially beautiful way to serve a turkey or ham.”





Peppermint bark ($34): “During the holidays, peppermint bark is one of our customer favourites. It’s delicious and chocolatey, and the peppermint crumbles on top are a festive touch.”







From Umbra

Mappit wall decor, designed by Sung Wook Park ($80): “Travel-loving Umbra shoppers have really been gravitating towards Mappit. It tracks where you’ve been, and allows for awesome memories to be pinned and shown off. Plus, the graphic metal design makes a bold decor statement.”





Trickle photo display, designed by Adrienna Matzeg and Chifen Cheng ($25): “This rainfall-inspired wall decor holds photos and mementos in a particularly eye-catching way. It’s perfect for anyone looking to display memories front and centre, and has been a huge hit with families and university students.”







From Holt Renfrew

Gucci Jordaan fur loafer ($1,310): “As an updated version of the ‘it’ shoe from earlier this year, the new Jordaan fur loafer is a must-have this holiday. The closed-back silhouette is seasonally appropriate and can be paired with casual denim or easily dressed up for a stylish holiday event.”