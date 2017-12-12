This year’s hottest holiday gifts, according to Toronto retailers
For anyone prone to wandering aimlessly around the mall at this time of the year, it’s helpful to know exactly what the cool kids and trendy adults have on their wish lists. Here are a few of the gadgets, toys, cookware items, jewellery and books that have been flying off Toronto shelves—along with a few words from each retailer as to why they’re this year’s must-haves.
From Bay-Bloor Radio
Bose Soundlink Micro Speaker ($140): “This has unmatched sound for its size, comes in three great colours, is waterproof and has six hours of play time.”
Sony True Wireless Noise-Cancelling Ear Buds ($280): “These have amazing bass performance, and are one of the only in-ear ear buds that are truly noise-cancelling.”
From Mastermind Toys
Moonlight gift pack ($50): “This is a brand-new item that was created by a Toronto mom and former Google employee. It’s a children’s storybook projector that attaches to a smartphone and uses the flashlight function to transmit vibrant images onto the wall or ceiling. It essentially turns a kid’s bedroom into a storybook at night.”
iDance Party Mic ($50): “This is lots of fun—think of it as a portable party tool. It uses Bluetooth audio streaming to connect and play music from any smartphone or tablet. There’s a quality vocal microphone and a three-watt speaker.”
From Gilding the Lily
Jagger and Co. labradorite ring ($860): “This is a beautiful iridescent labradorite chosen by our owner, celebrity stylist Annie Jagger. It’s delicately fastened in a 14-karat yellow gold band with stunning white diamonds.”
Mullein and Sparrow lavender set ($74): “The package is super-elegant, and includes both lavender bath salts and lavender-blossom body oil, making it the ultimate gift for any lavender lover.”
From Type Books
Mary Beard, Women and Power: “This is by a brilliant classicist, who surveys the history of misogyny from ancient times to the present day. It’s essential reading, especially right now.”
Shinsuke Yoshitake, Still Stuck: “This one is cute as a button: A little boy spends the book stuck in his shirt and worries that he might never get free.”
From Williams-Sonoma
Ruffoni Historia copper roasting pan ($660): “People make way more roasts over the holidays, and this pan is easy to use and an especially beautiful way to serve a turkey or ham.”
Peppermint bark ($34): “During the holidays, peppermint bark is one of our customer favourites. It’s delicious and chocolatey, and the peppermint crumbles on top are a festive touch.”
From Umbra
Mappit wall decor, designed by Sung Wook Park ($80): “Travel-loving Umbra shoppers have really been gravitating towards Mappit. It tracks where you’ve been, and allows for awesome memories to be pinned and shown off. Plus, the graphic metal design makes a bold decor statement.”
Trickle photo display, designed by Adrienna Matzeg and Chifen Cheng ($25): “This rainfall-inspired wall decor holds photos and mementos in a particularly eye-catching way. It’s perfect for anyone looking to display memories front and centre, and has been a huge hit with families and university students.”
From Holt Renfrew
Gucci Jordaan fur loafer ($1,310): “As an updated version of the ‘it’ shoe from earlier this year, the new Jordaan fur loafer is a must-have this holiday. The closed-back silhouette is seasonally appropriate and can be paired with casual denim or easily dressed up for a stylish holiday event.”