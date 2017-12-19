Fifteen great last-minute gifts for procrastination-prone shoppers

Shopping

With Christmas just days away, it’s only natural that you might be feeling some last-minute-shopping stress. Don’t panic, and back away from the prepaid gift card rack: we’ve selected 15 thoughtful gifts that are guaranteed to please.

Vancouver company The Sleep Shirt’s stylish pajamas (from $230) were featured as one of Oprah’s favourite things. They can be snagged at The Sleepover, a pop-up on Queen West:

Deciem’s skincare products have received a ton of press recently, and for good reason: the clinical ingredients are seriously effective, at a reasonable price point. This Hylamide glow booster is a lifesaver for dull winter skin, and is carried at all of Deciem’s Toronto stores:

 
 

Practically everything inside the Bathurst Street floral boutique Flùr is gift-worthy. In addition to greenery, owner Chloe Fraser collects a diverse range of stationery, ceramics and particularly pretty vases. These are from Clam Lab:

Kotn’s plush white socks ($16), made from a sweat-wicking cotton blend and embroidered with thei brand’s English and Arabic logos, make a superb stocking stuffer:

Shinola’s on-the-spot embossing and engraving is a convenient way to instantly personalize a gift. Their sophisticated hard-linen journals ($22) are great for 2018 goal-setting:

The Toronto Ink Company makes artist-quality ink from ingredients found on Toronto streets. Souvenir Studios stocks some of their one-of-a-kind ink tests, which are unique pieces of art:

 
 

Herbivore’s beard-focused sampler ($32) includes two nourishing tonics: vetiver and sage, and cedar and bergamont:


 
 

Queen West’s new Harry Potter–inspired shop, Curiosa Society, carries Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans. Fans can expect flavours like tutti-frutti, cinnamon… and rotten egg and earthworm:

For the caffeine addict in your life, merchandise from Sam James Coffee Bar is a guaranteed hit. The Bellwoods location still has a few long-sleeve shirts available:

At The Spice Trader, shopper can create custom gift boxes, or go with one of their pre-selected sets, like this “Around the world” box ($59), which contains spice blends inspired by global cooking (curry powder, jerk rub, Italian herbs):


 
 

These “visage” cups ($20) are handmade in Oaxaca, Mexico. They’re formed on a hand-spun wheel, fired in a wood-burning kiln, burnished using river stones—and best used for espresso or mezcal. You can find them at the Wanderly:

This year’s awesome eclipse can be commemorated with this handmade sterling silver and bronze ring ($65) from Hawkly Jewelry:

 
 

Jade rollers are one of the buzziest products right now for wellness addicts. Province Apothecary’s tools ($44) have two sides: a knobby roller to stimulate acupuncture points, break up fine lines and increase blood flow; and a smaller, super-smooth roller for sensitive parts around the eyes:

 
 

This made-in-Brooklyn boob pillow ($95), available at Loversland, is a cheeky gift for any free-the-nipple advocates:


 
 

Everyone likes to get confirmation that they were, in fact, on the nice list this year. This pin from Roots ($3) is a playful addition to any present:

