A look inside Knix’s new curve-friendly lingerie shop on Queen West

The Toronto label Knix burst onto the lingerie scene in 2013 as one of the first brands to pioneer leak-proof underwear. Now, they make all manner of practical, size-inclusive underthings, including nursing bras, high-waisted underwear with built-in abdominal support, and a soon-to-launch line of loungewear. Founder Joanna Griffiths realized there was a demand from customers who wanted to try on their pieces for themselves, so she opened two stores, one in Toronto and another in Vancouver. The goal was to create a space that offered a warm and welcoming experience. The Toronto shop is pretty and minimalist, with change rooms that are more like an intimate bridal store, where you can sit with your friends and enjoy a glass of prosecco while trying on the goodies. Here’s a peek inside.

The place was designed by local brand Salad Days Interiors, who used a glowing, sunset-inspired palette. To incorporate the concept of curves into the design, they used arches wherever possible, and furniture with rounded edges. At the front of the store is a nook devoted to their new “Wingwoman” bra, their first with a molded contour cup (but still no underwires):

The brand comes out with new colour schemes every six weeks. These hues are for fall:

Knix enlisted Toronto muralist Leia Bryans to make the custom piece behind the cash. Most of the furnishings, like the wavy check-out desk, were custom-made:

Their bodysuits and tank tops contain built-in wire-free bras, and double as shapewear:

The changing room area can be curtained off, and has a cozy lounge area for friends to relax:

The mirrors are all backlit, for a flattering halo effect:

The staff have created a bra cart, so they can hand shoppers a box containing their entire bra selection in the right size. Each dressing room also comes with a robe and slippers, so you can stay warm and comfy between trying on the pieces:

630 Queen St. W., knix.ca.