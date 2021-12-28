Our favourite home office spaces of 2021
It was supposed to be the year of the return to the office (read: back to life as it was), but after a few false starts, all efforts to revive in-person gatherings—with staggered work days and vaccination policies—fell apart by the end of 2021. And so continues the era of the home office. Whether in a spare bedroom or a dedicated high-tech backyard structure, Torontonians have reimagined their spaces and how they work. Here are some of the home offices we featured this year.
No. 8: A backyard office cube is the ultimate work from home luxury
This couple designed and built their pod in eight weeks | By Iris Benaroia | February 27
No. 7: This Burlington couple built the ultimate home office
It was originally meant for one, but now it houses the whole family | By Iris Benaroia | February 22
No. 6: Designer Vanessa Eckstein on converting her attic into a home office
From the peak of the gable, she has a view of the whole neighbourhood | By Iris Benaroia | March 5
No. 5: In this architect’s home office, no walls and lots of light set the mood
“The area is insulated from noise and distraction, it’s peaceful and meditative” | By Iris Benaroia | April 9
No. 4: This family built a high-tech pod for their backyard
The 108-square-foot space can be controlled via a smart-home app | By Iris Benaroia | November 12
No. 3: A backyard office with French countryside flair
A floral designer used black paint and cast-offs to convert a dilapidated shed into an enchanting garden studio | By Iris Benaroia | June 9
No. 2: Inside a Diamond Schmitt architect’s home office in a converted garage
Featuring a piece of Museum Station and a sneak peek at the Robarts addition | By Iris Benaroia | December 17
No. 1: A Bloorcourt family added a second living room—in their backyard
They watch movies, hangout and take work calls | By Iris Benaroia | August 6