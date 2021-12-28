Our favourite home office spaces of 2021

It was supposed to be the year of the return to the office (read: back to life as it was), but after a few false starts, all efforts to revive in-person gatherings—with staggered work days and vaccination policies—fell apart by the end of 2021. And so continues the era of the home office. Whether in a spare bedroom or a dedicated high-tech backyard structure, Torontonians have reimagined their spaces and how they work. Here are some of the home offices we featured this year.

This couple designed and built their pod in eight weeks | By Iris Benaroia | February 27

It was originally meant for one, but now it houses the whole family | By Iris Benaroia | February 22

From the peak of the gable, she has a view of the whole neighbourhood | By Iris Benaroia | March 5

“The area is insulated from noise and distraction, it’s peaceful and meditative” | By Iris Benaroia | April 9

The 108-square-foot space can be controlled via a smart-home app | By Iris Benaroia | November 12

A floral designer used black paint and cast-offs to convert a dilapidated shed into an enchanting garden studio | By Iris Benaroia | June 9

Featuring a piece of Museum Station and a sneak peek at the Robarts addition | By Iris Benaroia | December 17

They watch movies, hangout and take work calls | By Iris Benaroia | August 6

