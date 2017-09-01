The top five things to do at the new Toronto Fashion Week

It’s been just over a year since Toronto Fashion Week’s former owner IMG Canada pulled the plug on the semi-annual style extravaganza. The newly revived TFW will be held in Yorkville from September 5 to September 7, and helmed by owner and real estate magnate Peter Freed—with the help of industry vets like ASC Public Relations head Suzanne Cohon and IMG fashion director Carolyn Quinn. It’s shaping up to be a glitzy affair with some serious star power, including designer Jean Paul Gaultier and filmmaker Francesco Carrozzini. Here are some of the coolest things sartorial-minded Torontonians can get up to next week.

Lucian Matis Autumn 17 now available in stores #fashion #tassels #fringe #murals photography by @gregswalesart model @carlymooree @elitetoronto www.lucianmatis.com A post shared by Lucian Matis (@lucianmatis) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Go to the shows

This fall, attendees can expect a smaller, pared-down selection of Canadian design talent. Instead of a full week of back-to-back presentations, each of the fest’s three days will feature no more than a trio of runway shows—all from reasonably established labels like SGT-favourite Lucian Matis, preppy-chic queen Pink Tartan and athleisure experts Unttld. All this means that the couture on hand is likely to be less wildly experimental and way more wearable. Tickets to individual shows start at $113 each and can be purchased here.





See a fashion flick

Photographer and director Francesco Carrozzini, son of longtime Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani (and fiancé to Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer), is screening a film he directed about his late mother. Franca: Chaos and Creation reportedly took six years to complete and tells the story of the iconic editor’s pioneering work, defiant attitude and relatively mysterious personal life. After the screening, viewers will participate in a Q&A with Carrozzini himself, hosted by Vogue arts editor Mark Guiducci.





She quacks me up! 🦆 @reesewitherspoon A post shared by Derek Blasberg (@derekblasberg) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

Listen to talks moderated by Derek Blasberg

The writer, editor and TV host, who is BFFs with basically every supermodel and A-list actress (his Instagram is a daily peek into the lives of the rich and beautiful), is moderating a series of talks next week, including a conversation with legendary French couture designer Jean Paul Gaultier. Blasberg will also interview Toronto-born photographer and filmmaker Petra Collins and Oscar-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips. Tickets to the talks start at $198 and can be purchased here.





Tune in tonight to @desusandmero I'm so happy to be on this show because it is literally my favorite thing to watch on tv!!! I went from fan to guest but I had to play it cool… #ViceLand #Desus&Mero #BestShowOnTv A post shared by Russell Peters (@russellpeters) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Go to a party where Russell Peters is the DJ

The Canadian comedian known for his riffs on Indian culture will be moonlighting as a guest DJ for Toronto Fashion Week’s closing party on Thursday evening. Partiers will get the chance to judge his taste in music, and hopefully hear a few jokes. General admission tickets are $113 a pop and can be bought here.





Salvador Dali // "Give me two hours a day of activity, and I'll take the other twenty-two in dreams." A post shared by NITCH (@__nitch) on Aug 28, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

See a Salvador Dalí fashion exhibit

Starting September 7 and running until the end of the month, Yorkville Village will play host to a huge art exhibit dedicated to exploring the Spanish surrealist’s relationship with, and influence on, the fashion world. The 30 pieces on display will include Dalí’s fashion-focused paintings and sculptures (like “Woman Aflame” and “Dalinian Dancer“), as well as six modern designer dresses inspired by some of his iconic works.

September 5 to September 7. The corner of Yorkville Avenue and Hazelton Lane, torontofashionweek.to.