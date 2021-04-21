This season’s must-have vehicle is available in a multitude of shapes and forms. Here, our mini-guide to the cutest, coolest and smartest e-bikes for every type of rider

For the deep-pocketed mountain biker: Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo SL

The Tesla of mountain e-bikes, this model from Specialized features a carbon fibre frame, a German-made custom motor and a blingy, iridescent chain. At 38 pounds, it’s also super lightweight and perfect for careening up a steep hill. $19,400. Bike Depot, 980 Brock Rd., Pickering, 905-837-1433.

For the inseparable duo: Moustache Tandem Samedi 27 X2 TRK

This 11-speed tandem e-bike by French manufacturer Moustache is tricked out with a Bosch performance motor­­—perfect for touring rides—and dual battery packs that last for up to 200 kilometres.$10,500. Scooteretti.com

For the green family: Larry vs Harry eBullitt

This narrow, agile Danish-made e-bike has a Shimano motor and can be customized with accessories like cargo baskets and children’s seats. $9,200. Curbside Cycle, 412 Bloor St. W., 416-920-4933.

For the e-bike newbie: Propella Version 4.0 single speed

Seattle-based Propella makes one of the lightest and most affordable e-bikes on the market. With its inconspicuous water bottle–shaped Samsung battery, it weighs in at 35 pounds and will set you back about the price of a iPhone 12 Pro. From $1,383. Propella.bike

For the endurance enthusiast: Liv Rove E+

Adventurous riders looking to take on some of the city’s longer bike paths (and boast about it on Strava) should check out Liv’s Rove E+. A single charge yields enough juice to roll through 160 kilometres, and its SyncDrive Core motor, with six pedal-assist modes, makes tackling extensive routes a breeze. $2,800. Giant Toronto, 650 Queen St. W., 416-703-9990.

For the incurable explorer: Norco Bigfoot VLT 1

Fat bikes are exactly what they sound like—built with chubby tires to power through snow, sand or mud with ease. This Norco version is set up with a Shimano Steps E8000 system, designed for extreme mountain biking with a natural feel when riding to the peak. $5,700. Cyclepath Toronto, 2106 Yonge St., 416-485-2453.

For the cool rider: Achielle Emma

This is the type of bike you’d hear Gwyneth Paltrow rave about, with a clean and minimalist aesthetic that wouldn’t look out of place at Paris Fashion Week. It includes a buttery leather saddle and matching battery case, and it’s fitted with a Shimano motor and a wide gear range to tackle even the steepest of hills while looking effortlessly eco-chic. $6,000. Curbside Cycle, 412 Bloor St. W., 416-920-4933.

For the space-starved condo-dweller: Evo Atwater Folding E-Bike

This e-bike is perfect for commuters toggling between trains and trails. It folds up in seconds, and the battery pack is tucked away within the aluminum frame for a streamlined look. $1,940. Velotique, 1592 Queen St. E., 416-466-3171.

For the cargo-loader: Benno Bikes RemiDemi

Don’t be fooled by its looks: this Bosch motor–equipped city bike can carry a surprisingly large amount of cargo thanks to its clever and study frame design. It’s also agile enough to dodge annoying potholes and stray pedestrians while toting the groceries home. $4,800. Sweet Pete’s, 1204 Bloor St. W., 416-533-4481.

For the smooth rider: Brompton Electric

This U.K.-based company’s e-bike is built with a solid steel frame and folds up in a pinch. It has an in-house-built electric motor and three pedal-assist modes for when riders need that little extra push. $4,780. Curbside Cycle, 412 Bloor St. W., 1-866-920-4933.

For the weekend cruiser: Electra TownieGo! 7D Step-Thru 2021

This step-through e-bike is easy to hop on, lightweight and supercharged with a Hydrive 250-watt motor. It also allows its rider to plant both feet on the ground while sitting, a must for shorter folks and mature riders. $2150. Sweet Pete’s, 1204 Bloor St. W., 416-533-4481.

For the urban cyclist: Elby 9 Speed

Owned by Frank Stronach of Magna fame, the Elby has a low-step frame that accommodates riders of various heights—whether you’re five foot or six foot five. It also makes frequent stops in the city’s treacherous traffic a manageable task, and it’s decked out with a safety-first built-in lighting system. From $3,000. Dream Cyclery, 111-390 Queens Quay W., 647-559-1220.

For the carbon-neutral hopeful: Cannondale Treadwell Neo

Cannondale’s sporty Treadwell Neo features a wheel sensor that records your trip and pairs with the company’s app to show you how much CO2 your bike emits. (Spoiler alert: it’s much less than any car.) $3,250. Bikes On Wheels, 309 Augusta Ave., 416-966-2453.