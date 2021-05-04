Thirteen playful, useful and seriously lovely Mother’s Day gifts available for local pick-up
If you’ve totally slept on Mother’s Day, you’re in luck: here are 13 lovely gifts for the moms in your life, available at local retailers for pick-up this week.
A beautiful bar of soap
Sade Baron la rose soap at the Detox Market, $14
Sade Baron, a wellness company founded by a local mother and daughter, makes this aesthetically pleasing bar for both the body and the face, packed with skin-loving ingredients like pink clay and rice bran oil.
A fun new read
Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin at A Different Booklist, $25
Uzma Jalaluddin’s new rom-com is inspired by You’ve Got Mail and tells the story of two rival halal restaurants in a Toronto neighbourhood.
An elegant cuff
Mejuri croissant dôme cuff bracelet, $200
Mejuri’s elegant cuff, dipped in 18-karat gold, is inspired by the twists and rise of French pastry.
A matching headband set
Ai Toronto Seoul band dusty rose set, $75
These limited-edition Mother’s Day headbands from family-run Ai Toronto Seoul are adorable and charitable: 10 per cent of proceeds go to Toronto’s Red Door Family Shelter.
An objet d’art
Los Objetos Decorativos vanilla glass vase at Lover’s Land, $165
Los Objetos Decorativos’s sculptural glass vase, handcrafted by Spanish artisans, can house freshly cut blooms or command attention as an abstract decor piece.
A playful PJ set
Sleeper Linen lounge suit at 6 by Gee Beauty, $330
Stylish moms will adore this frilly linen lounge set by Sleeper, the brand behind the highly popular feather-trimmed-sleeves pyjamas.
A vegan mood-boosting candle
Lohn zest candle at Frock, $42
Lohn’s soy and coconut wax blend candle is hand-poured in Toronto and emits a glorious, sunshiny citrus scent.
A cottagecore market bag
French Market basket at Home Smith Interiors, $35
Home Smith’s classic French market tote features a braided chevron pattern and buttery leather straps, perfect for those yearning for wide, open green spaces.
A set of cooling eye masks
111Skin sub-zero de-puffing eye mask at Skin by Vee, $145
Sleep-deprived new moms will appreciate these peptide-packed hydrogel eye masks: in addition to reducing puffiness and dark circles, they’re also incredibly soothing.
A luxe throw
Florence two-tone cashmere throw at Hopson Grace, $1,105
Summerhill’s Hopson Grace carries this plush cashmere throw crafted by Italian weavers using non-toxic dyes.
An all-purpose yoga mat
B Yoga everyday mat lavender at Permission, $84
After 14 months of quarantine, she’s probably due for a new yoga mat. B Yoga’s popular mat has an ultra-grippy surface, great for intense yoga practices and gruelling at-home strength training sessions alike.
A set of colourful notebooks
Common Modern ginkgo pop notebook duo at Laywine’s, $25
Common Modern’s Swiss-designed A5-sized notebooks is a twofer, with dotted and ruled sheets.
A calming jigsaw
La Buena Vida 1,000-piece puzzle at Type Books, $30
This challenging puzzle features a whimsical Spanish beach still life by Bilbao-based artist Ana Hard.