Thirteen playful, useful and seriously lovely Mother’s Day gifts available for local pick-up

If you’ve totally slept on Mother’s Day, you’re in luck: here are 13 lovely gifts for the moms in your life, available at local retailers for pick-up this week.

A beautiful bar of soap

Sade Baron la rose soap at the Detox Market, $14

Sade Baron, a wellness company founded by a local mother and daughter, makes this aesthetically pleasing bar for both the body and the face, packed with skin-loving ingredients like pink clay and rice bran oil.

A fun new read

Hana Khan Carries On by Uzma Jalaluddin at A Different Booklist, $25

Uzma Jalaluddin’s new rom-com is inspired by You’ve Got Mail and tells the story of two rival halal restaurants in a Toronto neighbourhood.

An elegant cuff

Mejuri croissant dôme cuff bracelet, $200

Mejuri’s elegant cuff, dipped in 18-karat gold, is inspired by the twists and rise of French pastry.

A matching headband set

Ai Toronto Seoul band dusty rose set, $75

These limited-edition Mother’s Day headbands from family-run Ai Toronto Seoul are adorable and charitable: 10 per cent of proceeds go to Toronto’s Red Door Family Shelter.

An objet d’art

Los Objetos Decorativos vanilla glass vase at Lover’s Land, $165

Los Objetos Decorativos’s sculptural glass vase, handcrafted by Spanish artisans, can house freshly cut blooms or command attention as an abstract decor piece.

A playful PJ set

Sleeper Linen lounge suit at 6 by Gee Beauty, $330

Stylish moms will adore this frilly linen lounge set by Sleeper, the brand behind the highly popular feather-trimmed-sleeves pyjamas.

A vegan mood-boosting candle

Lohn zest candle at Frock, $42

Lohn’s soy and coconut wax blend candle is hand-poured in Toronto and emits a glorious, sunshiny citrus scent.

A cottagecore market bag

French Market basket at Home Smith Interiors, $35

Home Smith’s classic French market tote features a braided chevron pattern and buttery leather straps, perfect for those yearning for wide, open green spaces.

A set of cooling eye masks

111Skin sub-zero de-puffing eye mask at Skin by Vee, $145

Sleep-deprived new moms will appreciate these peptide-packed hydrogel eye masks: in addition to reducing puffiness and dark circles, they’re also incredibly soothing.

A luxe throw

Florence two-tone cashmere throw at Hopson Grace, $1,105

Summerhill’s Hopson Grace carries this plush cashmere throw crafted by Italian weavers using non-toxic dyes.

An all-purpose yoga mat

B Yoga everyday mat lavender at Permission, $84

After 14 months of quarantine, she’s probably due for a new yoga mat. B Yoga’s popular mat has an ultra-grippy surface, great for intense yoga practices and gruelling at-home strength training sessions alike.

A set of colourful notebooks

Common Modern ginkgo pop notebook duo at Laywine’s, $25

Common Modern’s Swiss-designed A5-sized notebooks is a twofer, with dotted and ruled sheets.

A calming jigsaw

La Buena Vida 1,000-piece puzzle at Type Books, $30

This challenging puzzle features a whimsical Spanish beach still life by Bilbao-based artist Ana Hard.