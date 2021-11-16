The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2021
The year’s most desirable gifts, from bargain-basement stocking stuffers to big-ticket splurges
Rocks glasses
$25
These tumblers feature 24-karat-gold-printed designs from Toronto’s Art Deco R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant. | Lesarchivistesdesign.com
Colourful scrunchie
$10
Ten-year-old Mya, from the Kitigan Zibi reserve in Quebec, makes her hair ornaments from recycled Indigenous kokom scarves. | Kokomscrunchies.ca
Reusable notebook
$48
Bullet journallers will love the Rocketbook, which comes with 36 erasable pages and smart technology that uploads handwritten notes to the cloud. | Staples.ca
Harry Styles bag
$31
This tote, promoting the pop idol’s latest tour, is a favourite of his current paramour, Olivia Wilde. | Shopus.hstyles.co.uk
Kitschy ornament
$48
December Diamonds’ line of handmade hipster mermen includes a barista, a lumberjack and a pool boy. Bergo Designs, 28 Tank House Ln., 416-861-1821 | bergodesigns.ca
Allan Gardens print
$30
Toronto illustrator Malika Pannek displays the iconic conservatory in all its glassy glory. Labour of Love, 223 Carlton St., 416-923-8988 | thelabouroflove.ca
Free Britney T-shirt
$39
Spears supporters can celebrate her long-awaited emancipation with this cheerful top. Symbolic Imports | etsy.com
Sci-fi box set
$41
Dune die-hards and Chalamet-niacs alike will appreciate this new edition of Frank Herbert’s space saga. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Sanitizer holder
$45
The Canadian brand Lark and Ives makes a vegan leather pouch that’s perfect for your Purell. | Larkandives.com
Aaliyah vinyl
$26
After a long-festering dispute within her estate, the late pop star’s music is back in print for the first time in almost 20 years. | Blackgroundrecords.net
Lemon sweats
$16
Rise Little Earthling, the new kids’ line from Joe Mimran—that’s Joe Fresh to you— includes super-cute athleisure items like these drop-crotch cotton joggers. | Riselittleearthling.ca
Local soap
$8
and up Former Toronto event producer Sandro Petrillo is now a full-time soapmaker, creating beautiful bars in scents like geranium and vetiver. | Sssoaps.co
Cloud slippers
$49
These TikTok-famous slides are made with ethylene vinyl acetate, a pillowy foam endowed with superb shock-absorbing powers. | Cloudcushionslides.com
Sneaky Dee’s model kit
$37
The College Street nacho emporium gets the miniature treatment with Little Locals’ adorable cardboard model kit. | Little-locals.co
Pronoun pins
$14
Mortifying pronoun blunders are a thing of the past thanks to Gamut’s clever lapel badges. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Llama lunch box
$35
The return to IRL school isn’t complete without a take-notice lunch carrier (and who doesn’t love a llama?). Scout, 405 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-546-6922 | iheartscout.com
Champagne glass
$13
It may look like Lalique, but this flute is actually made from Superglas, a plastic that’s shatter-proof and dishwasher safe. | Cocktailemporium.com
Paint by numbers
$38
The AGO’s marquee Warhol exhibit has created new fervour around the prince of pop art. | Shop.ago.ca
Funky crayons
$12
Because it was about time old-fashioned Crayolas got a glow-up. | Drakegeneralstore.ca
Hair milk
$20
Mielle’s products have a zealous following among textured-hair aficionados, using fermented rice water to rehydrate thirsty tresses. | Bswbeautyca.com
Shiny stapler
$36
This mod lucite stapler will jazz up any stodgy home office set-up. Easy Tiger, 1447 Dundas St. W., 647-748-6161 | easytigergoods.com
Beret
$45
Kopka’s felted wool cap looks like it was plucked straight from Cher Horowitz’s ’90s wardrobe-matching software. Gravity Pope, 1010 Queen St. W., 647-748-5155 | gravitypope.com
Shang-Chi action figure
$21
Forget Captain America: Marvel martial arts master Shang-Chi, played by Toronto actor Simu Liu, is the superhero du jour. | Toysrus.ca
BTS lightstick
$33
The K-pop kings’ official globed glowstick is a must-have item for any self-respecting BTS army member—especially now that arena concerts are back. | Walmart.ca
Sober spirit
$35
Dry January participants will love a bottle of Sobrii, a boozeless spirit distilled in Stratford with juniper berries, star anise, coriander and Canadian ginseng. | Sobrii.ca
Glitter gel
$28
A pot of Lemonhead’s cultish skin sparkles—made famous on HBO’s Euphoria—is a treat for tweens, teens and whimsical adults alike. | Revolve.com
Dalgona kit
$27
Netflix’s mega-hit Squid Game brought global attention to dalgona, a toffee-like candy sold on the streets of Seoul. Canadian Baking Supplies sells a kit with everything you need to make your own. | Etsy.com
Lite-Brite
$37
The nostalgia industrial complex keeps generating delightful blasts from the past, like this reissue of the light-up design game. A perfect choice for millennials lamenting their lost youth. Kol Kid, 674 Queen St. W., 416-681-0368 | kolkid.ca
Seashell clip
$47
This bedazzled barrette is tailor-made for New Year’s Eve—or mermaid cosplay sessions. Ease, 1446 Dundas St. W., 647-340-0828 | everythingisease.com
Fancy candle
$48
Carl Durkow’s bubbly creations, made from soy and beeswax, work equally well as mood lighting or sculptural decor. Loversland, 215 Ossington Ave., 416-551-3321 | loversland.com
Techy jump rope
$55
Tangram’s smart rope tracks calories burned, jump counts and session duration, whether it’s a heart-pumping HIIT workout or double Dutch in the park. | Chapters.indigo.ca
Newsy puzzle
$68
Pick a date—your recipient’s birthday, say—and Uncommon Goods will create a custom 500-piece jigsaw featuring that day’s New York Times front page. | Uncommongoods.com
Tropical wallpaper
$195
Graham and Brown’s hypnotic prints will transform your powder room into The White Lotus’s Pineapple Suite (hold the murder, of course). | Grahambrown.com
Ombré leash
$68
This chic tether is inspired by nautical ropes and even features a sailmaker’s whipping knot to properly secure your pooch. Wag Swag, 131 Yorkville Ave. | wagswagbrand.com
Beach toys
$62
Dante’s silicone pail and shovel set is the ideal companion for—fingers crossed—your inaugural post-Covid beach vacation. | Joures.ca
Beaded earrings
$125
Toronto jewellery designers Edie and Jacquelyn Assinewe are members of Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation, and their earrings are inspired by Edie’s spirit name—Dancing Spirit. | Assinewejewelry.ca
Pop star shoes
$190
Olivia Rodrigo wears her Doc Martens everywhere—the airport, magazine shoots, even the MTV Awards. One of her favourite pairs are these retro black-and-white wingtip brogues, which she recently sported on SNL. | Drmartens.com
Mushroom playset
$63
Burgeoning mycologists will appreciate this wooden set of shrooms, including porcinis, creminis and other funky fungi. | Dillydallykids.ca
James Bond Lego
$180
Even the Lego edition of 007’s Aston Martin is tricked out with gadgets, including a hidden radar tracker, front-wing machine guns and its own pop-out ejector seat. | Lego.com
Local lipstick
$76
Indigenous makeup maven and Cheekbone Beauty founder Jenn Harper creates sustainable, vegan, Christmas-bash-ready goodies for your face. | Cheekbonebeauty.com
Condo Christmas tree
$79
A fluffy pampas plant is neater than a Douglas fir, endlessly reusable and perfectly sized for a Toronto micro-suite. | Urbanoutfitters.com
Luxe candle
$100
Drake’s Carby Musk candle, from his Better World Fragrance House, supposedly smells like the 6 God himself, which is much less gross than it sounds: notes of musk, amber, cashmere, suede and velvet. | Kandl-artistique.com
Designy menorah
$192
Dana Hollar Schwartz, a Toronto designer now based in Brooklyn, has fashioned a svelte chanukiah you’ll want to display for a lot longer than eight nights. | Via-maris.com
Neon cutting board
$135
Chopping onions just got a whole lot more exciting with Fredericks and Mae’s Pollock-esque slabs. Good Egg, 156 Augusta Ave., 416-596-1171 | goodegg.ca
Rose quartz eye mask
$195
Sometimes self-care is as easy as throwing a semi-precious sleep mask over your eyes and letting it do its job (which, it claims, is to reduce puffiness and boost circuation). Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., 416-922-2333 | holtrenfrew.com
Screen-friendly glasses
$175
The blue-light-blocking frames from Dan Levy’s DL Eyewear line are ideal for your bajillionth Schitt’s Creek rewatch. | Thisisdl.com
Pop art chair
$180
This Keith Haring–inspired seat does double duty as a fun decor item and art history lesson. | Studiopazo.ca
Bike basket
$126
Baba Tree, a collective of Ghanaian artisan weavers, creates stylish (and impressively durable) receptacles from locally sourced elephant grass. | Goodeeworld.com
Smart alarm clock
$191
Loftie’s bedside contraption is designed not only to wake you up, but to help you fall asleep—it comes loaded with breathing exercises, white noise and blissed-out soundscapes. | Store.moma.org
Trippy bag
$65
The chance to show off Lesley Hampton’s prismatic duffle is just the motivation you need to get back to the gym. | Lesleyhampton.com
Sustainable tee
$65
Allbirds’ nubbly T-shirt feels like cotton but it’s actually made from a so-weird-it-works blend of merino wool, eucalyptus fibres and—believe it or not—crab shells. | Allbirds.ca
Dolly decor
$86
Because who doesn’t want to see the Backwoods Barbie when they look in the mirror? | Rosehoundapparel.com
Vinyl club
$122
for three months Each monthly LP delivery from Vinyl Moon is a themed mixtape of 10 must-hear tracks from indie artists around the world. | Vinylmoon.co
Power lunch puzzle
$65
Piecework’s colourful 1,000-piece jigsaw will keep you occupied through Easter. Easy Tiger, 1447 Dundas St. W., 647-748-6161 | easytigergoods.com
Tree adoption
$129
When you adopt an olive tree from one of Nudo’s Sicilian groves, you also get two tins of EVOO from its harvest. | Nudoadopt.com
Retro sweatshirt
$55
This cozy hoodie demonstrates just how much the TTC’s branding has evolved since the ’80s (even if subway service hasn’t). | Ttcshop.ca
Portable grill
$127
This mini charcoal barbecue moves easily between park hangouts and condo balconies. | Cookstore.ca
Leather gloves
$85
Bernie’s mitts got all the memes, but our favourite gloves at January’s inauguration belonged to Jill Biden, whose chic purple pair looked just like these cashmere-lined leather ones. Maguire, 1514 Dundas St. W., 647-245-3223 | maguireshoes.com
Meghan Markle’s teacup
$69
The Duchess of Sussex—a notorious tea-spiller—sips her morning Earl Grey from Burleigh’s Royal Peacock cup and saucer. William Ashley, 131 Bloor St. W., 416-964-2900 | williamashley.com
DIY gin
$68
Ginius’s convenient kits come with everything you need to infuse your own spirits, including juniper berries, herbs and spices, a funnel and strainer, and two booze-ready bottles. | Ginius.ca
Pet tote
$334
This sturdy canvas carry-all features a leash attachment and removable foot pad—a creative solution for dog separation anxiety. | Lovethybeast.com
Animal-print skates
$339
Moonlight Roller’s leopard-suede skates are right on trend: the retro pastime swept Toronto this year, with new rinks, rentals and a drive-through diner with servers on wheels. | Retrorollers.ca
Trompe l’oeil candy dish
$272
The porcelain container gives “bread box” an entirely new meaning. | Modaoperandi.com
Vintage coffee pot
$275
Toronto friends Laura Watts and Fenella Petrie source, refurbish and sell cheerful mid-century Scandinavian cookware, like this one from 1960s Finland | Kookn.ca
SAD glasses
$249
This Geordi La Forge–worthy visor imparts valuable light therapy to ward off the winter blues. | Myluminette.com
Unisex scent
$230
Le Labo, the perfumer beloved by celebs like Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds, just released its latest fragrance: Thé Matcha 26, a blend of vetiver, fig and cedar notes that smells like a Japanese forest. | Lelabofragrances.ca
Gold-medal sneakers
$225
Sprinting legend Andre De Grasse swept the Tokyo Olympics wearing special-edition Puma track spikes. | Ca.puma.com
Face mask
$225
One good thing about lingering mask requirements: the chance to wear one made from vintage Hermès scarves. | Lemonwood.ca
Watchmaking kit
$313
The DIY Watch Club is a tinkerer’s paradise: recipients get all the cogs, hands and movements to create their own ticking timepiece. | Shop.diywatch.club
Dog camera
$299
The Furbo is a smart way for office returnees to keep tabs on their pandemic pups, with a camera, a speakerphone function and even treat-tossing capabilities. | Shopca.furbo.com
Cake stand
$224
Wedgwood’s pretty wild-strawberry pattern will turn your afternoon tea into a Bridgerton-worthy affair. | Wedgwood.com
Upcycled bowl
$350
Toronto woodworker Adrian Martinus creates beautiful kitchen decor from old skateboard noses. | Adrianmartinus.com
Steam toaster
$384
The Balmuda has achieved cult status in Japan for its miraculous ability to toast bread without drying it out. | Store.moma.org
Flannel shirt
$265
Mare of Easttown would flip for Muttonhead’s cozy Japanese-cotton button-down—best enjoyed with a Wawa cheesesteak in hand. Muttonhead, 163 Roncesvalles Ave., 647-812-2700 | muttonheadstore.com
Made-to-order briefcase
$395
This sleek satchel, hand-stitched by Toronto-based Cree leatherworker David Spence, is a great cure for the back-to-work blahs. | Outlierleatherco.com
Standing desk converter
$500
This handy contraption will transform your desk—or dining room table or kitchen counter—into a more ergonomically friendly set-up. | Vari.com
Ethical ring
$250
Mejuri’s dainty beaded band is made from recycled scrap gold and conflict-free diamonds. | Mejuri.com
Perfect carry-on
$318
Béis, the travel brand from actor and Toronto native Shay Mitchell, makes an expandable roller suitcase equipped with a weight-limit indicator and 360-degree wheels for easy post-pandemic globe-trotting. | Beistravel.com
Aviators
$204
The lounge-lizard shades are back in vogue thanks to normcore icons like Ted Lasso and Joe Biden. | Ray-ban.com
Coffee growler
$280
Cold brew connoisseurs can whip up their own batches using Growlerwerks’ nitro-pour keg, which keeps coffee fresh for weeks at a time. | Growlerwerkscanada.com
Kids’ car
$297
This ride-on glider helps kids perfect their balance and channel James Dean all in one go. | Smallable.com
Bucket hat
$240
Toronto advertising pro Jess Papp started crocheting during the pandemic—and a few months later, Holt Renfrew picked up her products. Her caps are an ebullient, upscale twist on the Delia’s catalogue classic. Holt Renfrew, 50 Bloor St. W., 416-922-2333 | holtrenfrew.com
Paper poinsettia
$692
For the serial plant killer in your life, artist Livia Cetti hand-makes each of her joyful potted flower arrangements to order. | Shop.thegreenvase.com
Wacky mirror
$2413
Inspired by the loopy work of Mexican architect Javier Senosiain, Concrete Cat’s splotchy creations are equal parts functional and fanciful. | Concretecat.com
Hand-knotted rug
$1,138
Hamilton-based textile artist Liz Eeuwes learned her trade in Scotland. Her gorgeous dhurrie rugs are inspired by the Canadian landscape. | Eeuwes.co
Cottagecore coat
$772
Sea’s puffy wearable quilt is stitched together from vintage cotton floral scraps. | Intermixonline.com
Electric skateboard
$1,619
This surf-inspired board—it goes 42 kilometres per hour—is part Tony Hawk, part Marty McFly. Longboard Living, 202 Augusta Ave., 416-901-7787 | longboardliving.com
Designer purse
$6,600
The Princess Dianaissance continues apace, thanks to The Crown and Spencer Dior’s Lady D handbag was named in her honour in 1995. | Dior.com
Satin headband
$550
Poetic prodigy Amanda Gorman became an instant star at the Biden inauguration, and she did it while sporting Prada’s statement headband, which was meant to represent a crown. | Prada.com
Leather loafers
$1,080
The best thing about House of Gucci—aside from Lady Gaga and Adam Driver’s accents—is the reminder that the brand’s horsebit slip-ons are the coolest loafers of all time. | Gucci.com
Glitzy cup
$669
Die-hard maximalist J.Lo is a regular customer of Teneka Moore, who bedazzles faux Starbucks tumblers with Swarovski crystals and cheetah prints. | Taylormadebling.com
Origami kayak
$1,847
Oru’s foldable vessel scrunches down to the size of a suitcase, which means you’ll never again have to zoom down the highway with a boat strapped precariously to your roof. | Orukayak.com
Space flight
$556,000
For a cool half-mil, you can soar 80 kilometres above the Earth—and experience five minutes of weightlessness—on Virgin Galactic’s space plane. | Space.com
Gaming chair
$1,995
Herman Miller, the iconic mid-century furniture maker, has gotten into the gaming game. The company consulted 30-plus doctors and experts to create the perfect pressure distribution, cooling technology and spinal support. | Store.hermanmiller.com
Power pants
$3,616
Ask yourself: what would Shiv Roy wear? The answer: Oscar de la Renta’s wide-leg checked wool trousers—perfect for the badass heiress on your lis | Farfetch.com
Mini-fridge
$1,999
For design-minded campus dwellers, Smeg’s retro icebox will keep your beer cold and your dorm room stylish. | Cookstore.ca
Chiminea
$2,121
This modernist fireplace—with a smoke-diverting chimney—is ideal for winter backyard hangs. | Dwr.com
Cashmere dog sweater
$775
Thom Browne’s line of plush poochwear is called Hector Browne after his four-year-old Dachshund. | Ssense.com
Massey Hall seat
$2,500
and up After a two-year renovation, the iconic concert venue is once again open for business—and naming rights for the seats are up for grabs. | Mhrth.com
Beyoncé’s clutch
$5,413
Forever on brand, the Lemonade singer is a fan of Judith Leiber’s glittering purse, shaped like a pink citrus slice. | Judithleiber.com
Gummy cufflinks
$746
These handpainted enamel baubles add a touch of oomph to any staid suit. | Janleslie.com
Meeting Owl
$1,399
Equipped with a microphone, 360-degree camera and speaker, this cute concierge frees up your laptop during conference calls. | Ca-shop.owllabs.com
Chess set
$735
Man Ray’s surrealist chess pieces were inspired by things he found lying around in his studio (the knight is modelled after a violin). | Dwr.com
Massage gun
$549
Elite athletes swear by the Theragun, which applies high-speed percussive pressure for targeted muscle-pain relief. | Therabody.com
Frank Gehry perfume
$620
Those hotly anticipating the Toronto-born starchitect’s King West skyscrapers can tide themselves over with his debut perfume bottle, a collab with Louis Vuitton. | Ca.louisvuitton.com
Faux-fur jacket
$29,505
Balenciaga’s splurge-worthy Lurex fur coat—a favourite of Kim Kardashian—is toasty, ethical, and twinkly as tinsel. | Balenciaga.com
Everyday tote
$110
The nylon FWD Frame Tote is the ultimate commute bag or carry-on, with sleek minimalist design. Storing your essentials and getting your hands on what you need is easy with the wire-framed mouth, roomy interior and intuitive compartments. Carry it over the shoulder or as a backpack. Available in a range of colours, exclusively at Sport Chek. | Sportchek.ca
FWD
Iron booster
$50
If you eat a plant-based diet, are physically active, or menstruate, you know it can be hard to get enough iron. Enter the Lucky Iron Fish, a genius and easy-to-use cooking tool that adds 6 to 8 milligrams of iron to liquid-based meals like rice, soup, or pasta sauce. It lasts for five-plus years, is safe for the whole family, and a portion of every sale gives back to undernourished families globally. | Ca.luckyironfish.com
Lucky Iron Fish
Elevated coffee
$229
Coffee connoisseurs can play barista at home with the Nespresso Vertuo Premium in limited-edition teal. Choose one of five sizes (from espresso to a large mug of joe), press the button, then sit back and wait for the perfect, crema-rich cup. Bonus: it’s made from 54 per cent recycled plastics. | Nespresso.ca
Nespresso
Throwback sneaks
$200
Slam-dunk your style game in these old school Reebok Question Mids, a reissued version of the pair worn by hoops legend Allen Iverson in his 1996–1997 rookie season. | Footlocker.ca
Reebok
Vintage Runners
$100
Retro running style never dies with these classic leather sneakers, first released in 1983, that let you rock it old-school day and night. | Reebok.ca
Reebok
AT-HOME SPA AND MEDITATION KIT
$100
Figuring out what self-care looks like is not always easy, unless you have Aira’s Self Date Kit, a multi-product set that tees up a night of aromatherapy, skin pampering, stillness, meditation and restorative sleep. All products are vegan and made in Canada, infused with nourishing hemp seed oil. | Aira-wellness.com
Aira
Ammolite necklace
$995
and up Make a colourful statement with this ammolite, citrine, garnet and white topaz necklace, crafted in 18-karat gold vermeil and hanging a collarbone-grazing 45 centimetres. | Korite.com
Korite
Nature-inspired necklace
$255
Part of BIKO’s State of Flow jewellery collection inspired by streams, rivers and lakes, this 14-karat gold-plated necklace, handcrafted in Toronto, can be worn short or longer with a 5-centimetre extender. | Gardinermuseum.on.ca
Gardiner Shop
Museum Pass
$30
and up The restorative benefits of art are too numerous to describe, so give a lucky person on your list a full year of access to the Gardiner Museum. Make sure they hit the Renaissance Venice: Life and Luxury at the Crossroads exhibit before it closes January 9, and enjoy a 10 per cent discount at the gift shop and Clay restaurant. | Gardinermuseum.on.ca
Gardiner Museum
Personalized DNA Report
$300
Fans of biometric wearables will eat up the data-rich nutrition and lifestyle report from AOR’s DNA-based MyBlueprint. The report details your food sensitivities, obesity risk, hormonal health, specific nutrient needs and more, so you can make changes to truly live your best life. | Aor.ca
AOR
Cat Pyjamas
$99
For the always-cold cat lady on your list, these comfy 100 per cent cotton flannel PJs come with a matching headband for the ultimate snowy night in—just add face mask, snacks and a cheesy holiday movie. | Shop.ho2.ca
Yorkville Village
Macaron Gift Box
$65
Gift the tastes of Paris with Ladurée’s collection of classic and limited-edition macaron gift boxes filled with your own selection of world-famous macarons at the Yorkville Village pop-up shop. The boxes are so exquisite there’s no need for wrapping. | Ladureecanada.ca
Yorkville Village
Diamond Studs
$2,500
and up Treat your most special someone to timeless, wear-everywhere diamond studs in either 18-karat white gold or platinum. Couple’s diamonds are lab-grown and have the same chemical composition as mined stones, for guilt-free bling. | Couple.co
Yorkville Village
Statement Candle
$149.95
The magical moment when the full moon hovers just above the horizon is the inspiration behind the new Luna Candle, available at Teatro Verde. Made from hand-blown glass, this premium candle is clear on the outside, and the inside is a suspended white sphere that illuminates with a warm, soft glow when lit. | Teatroverde.com
Yorkville Village
Pom Toque
$225
Not only will someone on your list be getting the perfect winter hat made from super-soft baby alpaca yarn, but proceeds from the sale of all SENTALER signature ribbed accessories are donated to SickKids Foundation in support of the important work done for pediatric patients at SickKids Hospital in Toronto. | Sentaler.ca
Yorkville Village
Checked Coat
$1,135
The shacket trend hits menswear with this oversized Isabel Marant jacket from TNT Man. The fashionable long cut and dolphin hems meet the functional warm wool blend in an unexpected green buffalo check, making this a stylish departure from the ubiquitous winter puffer. | Tntfashion.ca
Yorkville Village
Edible Ornament
$5.99
A perfect stocking stuffer or affordable little something for a co-worker, these Belgian chocolate snowmen come in a pretty star box you can hang right on the tree. | Galerieauchocolat.ca/en
Galerie au Chocolat
Gift of Giving
$50
and up Many Toronto families struggle to put presents under the tree and food on the table. Moorelands Kids offers gifts of holiday joy to those in need, from individual toys or food to a full Christmas experience for one family. | Shop.moorelands.ca
Moorelands Kids
Theatre Pass
$200
Now that live shows are coming back, give the theatre nerd in your life the Next Stage Festival Ultimate Package, which comes with a Fringe TO toque, ceramic mug, highlighter, face mask, a made-in-Toronto soy candle and a full festival pass to be used January 19 to 30, 2022. | Fringetoronto.com
Toronto Fringe
Holiday CD
$17
With its seventh album, Christmas in Prison, the Art of Time Ensemble—Canada’s genre-busting ensemble that fuses high art with pop culture—reimagines holiday classics from legendary songwriters, including John Lennon, Tom Waits, John Prine and Steve Earle, with this compilation of live recordings from holiday shows. | Artoftimeensemble.com
Art of Time Ensemble
TIMELESS TABLEWARE
$45
and up Delight the globetrotters in your life with elegantly decorated tableware from the Aga Khan Museum Shop. Steeped in artistic inspiration from the Middle East and the Mediterranean, each piece celebrates connections between diverse cultures. | Shop.agakhanmuseum.org
Aga Khan Museum
LAURA GARCIA SERVENTI PRINT
$36
These lush art pieces, inspired by the vibrant world of cannabis, put a twist on the classic botanical print. Created by artist Laura Garcia Serventi, each custom illustration captures the origins of Pure Sunfarms’s signature strains, including Afghan Kush, Blue Dream, Pink Kush, Jet Fuel Gelato, Black Cherry Punch and more. | Puresunfarms.com
Pure Sunfarms
CUSTOM PET PORTRAITS
$44
and up Print Nest turns photos of your fur baby into beautiful, modern digitally illustrated portraits. The pet lover in your life will love it for home or the office. | Printnest.ca
Print Nest
Pavé Diamond Midi Hoops
$630
Showstopping yet wearable, these Mejuri hoops are handcrafted in 14-karat solid gold and set with responsibly sourced diamonds. | Mejuri.com
Mejuri
High-end watch
$4,840
Inspired by the spirit of exploration, the Swiss-made Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic automatic watch features a scratch-resistant and hypoallergenic high-tech ceramic, 80 hours of power reserve, 300-metre water resistance, and Nivachron hairspring technology, which protects the timepiece from magnetic fields. | Rado.com
RADO Switzerland
Peanut butter whiskey
$54.95
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey is just the thing for the nutter on your list. Expect aromas and flavours of peanut and buttered popcorn, along with a hint of simple syrup. It’s medium-bodied and rich, leading to a smooth and sweet finish. Great on its own or mixed in a cocktail. | Lcbo.com
Skrewball
Creamy liqueur
$32.95
Disaronno Velvet is smooth and creamy with the unmistakable almond-vanilla taste of Disaronno. Snow-white over ice, this liquid luxury represents the dolce vita lifestyle with a sip that’s complex and soft on the palate. | Lcbo.com
Disaronno
Vodka gift pack
$59.95
Grey Goose Vodka is renowned for its smooth, silky character, using only the finest French ingredients. This holiday season, it’s available in a slick gift pack, which includes a 750-mL bottle and two branded glasses—a stylish gift for any vodka fan. | Lcbo.com
Grey Goose Vodka
Award-winning whiskey
$52.95
A cheeky present for the wordsmiths in your life, Writers’ Tears Pot Irish Whiskey is deep gold in colour, with notes of caramel, citrus peel, oak and pepper. It snagged the Irish Single Malt Whiskey of the Year at the 2018 Wizards of Whiskey Awards to boot. | Lcbo.com
Writers' Tears
Rhubarb-infused gin
$44.95
This eye-popping Whitley Neill Rhubarb and Ginger Gin bottle contains the essence of rhubarb, adding a tart, crisp edge to the smooth gin base while the ginger extract warms the palate. | Lcbo.com
Whitley Neill
Gin gift set
$30.95
This bottle of Bombay Sapphire is ready to gift. The limited-edition holiday packaging, designed by Ottawa artist Fiona McBean, means no wrapping required. This spray can–style gift tin was inspired by the brand’s 10 hand-selected botanicals and contains a 750-mL bottle. | Lcbo.com
Bombay Sapphire
Japanese single malt
$94.95
Perfected for over a century, Nikka Miyagikyo Single Malt whiskey is made from light peated and non-peated malted barley and is distilled in pot stills heated by indirect steam for a signature fruitiness and delicate mouthfeel. | Lcbo.com
Nikka Miyagikyo Distillery
VSOP cognac
$99.95
With bold flavours and an even bolder style, D’Ussé VSOP Cognac was founded by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and conceived by the senior-most cellar master working today, Michel Casavecchia. Naturally aged to a beautiful full-bodied blend, with a rich bouquet of woody notes and a touch of cinnamon, it has distinctively smooth flavours of spice and almond with dried fruit accents. | Lcbo.com
D'Ussé
Burnished gold whisky
$75.05
Old Pulteney 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky pours a burnished old gold and has sweet aromas of chamomile, florals, citrus zest and mint. The honeyed palate gives way to flavours of toasted gin, seaweed, smoke and white pepper, and its finish persists with notes of the seaside, celebrating its historic harbour location. | Lcbo.com
Old Pulteney
Smooth gin
$44.95
A balanced, unique gin that’s slightly softer and much smoother than traditional ones, this sip has rich notes of juniper, citrus and exotic fruits. The finish is a long one, with a subtle fade of herbs, cocoa and candied lemon peels, while the nose is both citrus-sweet and peppery with a distinctive floral aroma. | Lcbo.com
Whitley Neill
Cold brew liqueur
$29.95
The espresso martini has no equal when made with the legendary Tia Maria. Its intense coffee aroma and premium taste come from its cold brew extraction method using 100% Arabica coffee beans. This, combined with subtle notes of Madagascar vanilla and strong Jamaican rum, is why the coffee-lover on your list will appreciate it. | Lcbo.com
Tia Maria
Tequila for stockings
$34.95
Patrón Tequila is handcrafted, small-batch tequila that’s made using the finest blue weber agave. This holiday gift pack, perfect for a stocking stuffer, includes 50-mL bottles of clean and smooth Patrón Silver, delicate and subtle Resposado, and mellowed and complex Añejo. | Lcbo.com
The Patrón Spirits Company
Aged rum
$65.95
Crafted from a combination of rums as old as 25 years and rested in old bourbon casks, El Dorado 15-Year-Old Demerara Rum is filled with aromas of roasted coffee, candied orange, dark chocolate and spice. The palate is complex but approachable with notes of grilled tropical fruit, leading to a silky-smooth finish. | Lcbo.com
El Dorado
Maple cream liquor
$34.94
This delicious new maple liquor blends Wayne Gretzky Distillery No. 99 Red Cask Whisky and 100% farm-fresh Canadian cream. Serve all season chilled straight up or on the rocks, or use it as a mix in your favourite desserts, coffee or fancy drinks on those cold winter nights. | Gretzkyestatewines.com
Wayne Gretzky Estates
Age-by-age scotch whiskey
$65.95-$249.95
These are available in a range for gifting, including Aberfeldy 12-Year-Old (notes of honey, vanilla and fudge, finished with a whisper of smoke), Aberfeldy 16-Year-Old (notes of honey, citrus and spicy cloves with dabs of rich dark chocolate) and Aberfeldy 21-Year-Old (available in very limited quantities, with notes of heather honey, creamy macadamia nuts, dried fruits, toasted coconut, silky oak and a wee trace of smoke). | Lcbo.com
Aberfeldy
Charming chianti
$49.95
Upholding elegance and structure, this wine expresses a distinctive Tuscan bouquet with a lingering finish of chocolate. Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro Gran Selezione Chianti Classico pairs exquisitely with Italian dishes, as well as with classic American fare such as grilled rib-eye and roasted vegetables. | Lcbo.com
Ruffino Estates
Hand-harvested pinot
$14.95
Mezzacorona Pinot Noir Vigneti delle Dolomiti IGT is hand-harvested from small plots on the hills of the Italian Alps along Adige Valley, providing perfect sunlight exposure to ensure optimum fruit ripeness. With bright red cherry, blackberry and brown spice character, this medium-bodied pinot noir can be savoured alongside roasted poultry, charcuterie or festive red meats. | Lcbo.com
Mezzacorona
Low sugar prosecco
$18.95
Crisp and refreshing on its own, this wine also makes a perfect base for cocktails, including mimosas, bellinis, spritzes and more. Masi Modello Prosecco Brut is on the drier side with 8 grams per litre of residual sugar. | Lcbo.com
Masi Agricola
Tuscan-style red
$29.95
Full-bodied with a modern super-Tuscan style, this wine is rich with silky tannins and flavours of mature blackberry fruit and cocoa. Wonderful on its own, Ruffino Modus can also be served with bold dishes like duck and aged cheeses. | Lcbo.com
Ruffino Estates
Organic cab
$21.95
The Bonterra team has been farming their vineyards organically since 1987. They believe that not only is this better for the environment, but it also produces the purest expression of each grape varietal. Their moderate-weight cabernet sauvignon offers fresh flavours of bright cherry, currant and raspberry, with notes of toasted oak and vanilla before a lingering finish. | Lcbo.com
Bonterra
Rich cab sauv
$20.95
Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon is aged in used bourbon barrels for up-front notes of blood orange and allspice, with a hint of herbs and berry mélange. | Lcbo.com
Robert Mondavi Private Selection
Elegant chardonnay
$36.95
Bouchard Père and Fils Pouilly-Fuissé Chardonnay—from one of Burgundy’s oldest wine merchants—has a delicate bouquet with peach fruit and floral notes, with soft acidity and a gorgeous, creamy, delicate palate. | Lcbo.com
Bouchard
Main course cabernet
$19.95
Tom Gore Cabernet Sauvignon is loaded with fig preserve, nuts, toast, herbs and honey. It is an amazing value-priced Cali cab, ideal for barbecued ribs or rare steak. | Lcbo.com
Tom Gore Vineyards
Holiday sipper
$23.95
This fresh and impressive chardonnay, with nuts, yellow plum, lees, toast and vanilla aromas, is produced at Umbria vineyards in soils rich in fossil deposits with veins of clay that give the wine a characterful minerality and elegance. Castello della Sala Bramito Chardonnay is ideal for pairing with turkey, roast chicken, hard cheeses and mashed potatoes. | Lcbo.com
Halpern
Powerhouse red
$79.95
The Prisoner is a mix of Zinfandel with Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Syrah and Charbono, creating a robust, ripe, smooth salute to the blends of early Italian immigrants to California. The evocative label features the 1807 etching by Francisco de Goya, perhaps signaling the rich dark fruit preserve notes inside. | Lcbo.com
The Prisoner Wine Company
Limited-edition malbec
$19.95
Just in time for holiday entertaining, Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec will be available for a limited time in Ontario. Its name refers to the three winds that blow through the province of Mendoza, Argentina, keeping the vineyards cool and ensuring the grapes achieve the balance and complexity associated with a fine wine. It is expected to sell out quickly. | Lcbo.com
Trivento
Classic cab sauv
$54.95
The late Robert Mondavi is considered the godfather of the California wine movement. Robert Mondavi Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, a classic cab—with cedar, chocolate, fig, herbs and honey notes—has been made since the winery’s founding in 1966. Enjoy it with hearty dishes like meaty lasagna or filet mignon. | Lcbo.com
Robert Mondavi Winery
Low alcohol bubbles
$14.45
Toast Italian style with Martini Asti, a deliciously fragrant, low-alcohol-by-volume sparkling wine made from 100% Moscato bianco grapes and grown in the Asti vineyards of Piemonte. Its DOCG designation means it’s been rated the highest level of quality in Italian wine. | Lcbo.com
Martini & Rossi
Pretty prosecco
$16.80
Ruffino Prosecco Rosé is a crisp, off-dry prosecco with flavours of strawberry and rose petals. Enjoyable on its own or as an aperitif, it also pairs nicely with grilled fish, roasted chicken, and mixed greens salads. | Lcbo.com
Ruffino Estates
Lovely bubbles
$19.95
Excellent as an aperitif, Masi Modello Prosecco Rosé also goes well with vegetarian recipes, seafood and fish dishes, but also white meats. Buy a few bottles to have on hand as gifts for party hosts. | Lcbo.com
Masi Agricola
Affordable cali cab
$18.95
For California-cabernet-lovers looking for value alternatives to Napa, Paso Creek Cabernet Sauvignon is just the thing. Expect ripe cassis, blueberry and vanilla tones in a robust but elegant package. This popular, fruit-forward wine pairs well with steak, ribs or roasts. | Lcbo.com
Paso Creek
Spicy bourbon
$41.45
The unique high-rye content and distinct spicy flavour of Bulleit Bourbon make it a perfect pick for the cocktail connoisseur. Medium amber in colour, with gentle spice and sweet oak aromas, it’s smooth on the palate and filled with maple, oak and nutmeg. | Lcbo.com
Bulleit Bourbon
Classic vodka
$34.95
With 10 generations of experience, the Nolet family knows how to make a great-tasting vodka. Ketel One Vodka uses modern and traditional distilling techniques with selected European wheat for an extraordinary sipper with a fresh aroma and hints of citrus and honey. | Lcbo.com
Ketel One
Elevated agave
$83.95
Don Julio Blanco has used the same perfected recipe for its luxury tequila for over 70 years. Crisp agave aromas blend with hints of citrus—lemon, lime and grapefruit—to make this tequila delicious for both sipping or enjoying in a cocktail. | Lcbo.com
Don Julio
Award-winning gin
$49.95
Tanqueray No. Ten Gin has won so many awards, it was inducted into the San Francisco Spirits Hall of Fame. Created with over 170 years of distilling expertise and heritage, this luxury gin has flavours of freshly squeezed lime, orange and pink grapefruit juice, while white pepper and coriander add depth. | Lcbo.com
Tanqueray
Approachable scotch
$57.00
Singleton of Dufftown 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a great introductory scotch, with sweet fruity notes and a lingering warmth. The unique flavour makes it the perfect single malt to enjoy neat, on the rocks or in a favourite cocktail. | Lcbo.com
Singleton
Iconic whisky
$59.95
Johnnie Walker Black Label is a rich and versatile scotch. An exquisite combination of Scotland’s rarest and unique whiskies, it is aged at least 12 years in the finest casks, and is masterfully blended to showcase taste, complexity and depth. | Lcbo.com
Johnnie Walker
Onesies for everyone
$44.95-$64.95
Feel like a kid again with Drake General Store’s waffle-knit onesie range, available in 10 cheeky patterns for all—from newborns to adults to dogs. Outfit the whole family for a chill holiday season of lounging (and cute photo ops). | Drakegeneralstore.ca
Drake General Store
Rare rum
$36.95
This new rum offering marks the start of a five-year collection, which will see Bacardí unveil a new offering annually through 2025. This year’s inaugural release has been aged in American oak barrels for eight to 12 years and finished in an oloroso sherry cask for just over two months. The result is a deep mahogany flavour that gives off the aroma of dried fruits, raisins, walnuts and almonds. | Bacardi.com
Bacardi
Layer cake
$65
and up In a market saturated with desserts (not that we’re complaining), Kwento owner Shannon Nocos makes creations that stand out. Her cakes resemble furry muppets, fuzzy fabrics and Seussian creatures. The flavours, often inspired by Nocos’s Filipino heritage, include classic (confetti cake) and one-of-a kind (vanilla-cardamom with yema, a custard made from egg yolks and condensed milk), all with buckets of buttercream. | Make-kwento.com
Family wellness gift pack
$36.95
A bit of honey makes everything better. This pack of honey-fied stocking stuffers will help your family have a healthier new year with vitamins, lozenges and drops. All products are made from 100% Canadian honey and produced in PEI. | Honibe.com
Honibe
Paradise Grapevine wine
$24
When everyone else was watching The Office on repeat and perfecting their dalgona coffee technique, the team at Paradise Grapevine was making their own wines and wine-based seltzers. Impress the oenophiles in your life by giving or serving them a bottle of the 2020 Vin de Soif, a chuggable red that tastes like summer in December. Paradise Grapevine, 841 Bloor St. W., 416-536-7178 | shop.paradisegrapevine.com
Reusable colouring pages
$42.99-$72.99
The Doodle Roll’s oversized colouring posters come in more than 20 themes, each personalized with up to four lines of text. Printed on coated paper sized 2x3ft up to 4x6ft, it wipes completely clean when used with washable markers so the artist can start all over again. | Thedoodleroll.com
The Doodle Roll
Colourful cannoli
$4
and up per piece This ain’t your nonna’s cannoli. Cannoli Crunch chef Maria Strazzanti fries up tube-shaped pastry shells the traditional way, but pipes them full of all kinds of flavoured ricotta fillings, covering them in complementary toppings. Think: candy cane and rum plum pudding, but also some sweet-and-savoury combos, like champagne and caviar, that work just as well as an appetizer as they do dessert. Cannoli Crunch, 850 King St. W., 416-363-8898 | cannolicrunch.ca
Festive focaccia
$18
and up After almost two years of operating her pandemic-inspired Instagram-based business Pasta Forever, Jess Maiorano is getting an IRL storefront. Until then, you can continue to order her goods online, including this red-and-green focaccia dotted with cherry tomatoes, Castelvetrano olives and fresh oregano—it could almost be mistaken for a wreath. | Pastaforever.ca
Cheese-and-charcuterie spread
$30
and up For an impressive hostess gift–or a no-prep night in—Graze and Glory has you covered. Alexa Kowaltchuk started her bespoke box biz in the fall of 2020, when we were all confined to our couches, craving the comfort only cheese can provide. Her spreads come with an assortment of cheese and meat, various vessels (baguette, crackers) and accoutrements (olives, fruit, honeycomb), all wrapped up in a pretty little package. | Grazeandglory.ca
Local sake
$21
This all-Ontario sake is a collaboration between the Distillery District’s Izumi Brewery and East Chinatown’s new ramen joint, Oji Seichi. Junmai sake is as pure as the stuff gets, and what’s inside these stubby, long-necked bottles has hints of smoke, maple and green apple, and is meant to be sipped ice cold and paired with ramen—or whatever you’re feasting on. Oji Seichi, 354 Broadview Ave. | ojiseichi.com
Bottled cocktails and mocktails
$12-$16
At this year’s holiday party (we can gather again!), consider swapping out the punch bowl for some bottled cocktails from Rodie, Marben’s grab-and-go offshoot. There are a couple of boozy spritzes (Aperol, lambrusco), a Moscow mule and a Fernet and Coke, and—for the DDs—the Novara Spritz, a citrusy sip that’s alcohol-free without tasting like it. | Rodie.ca
Chocolate-tahini babka
Prices vary Fifth-generation baker Yoni Kamil launched his own Jewish-style bakery from his home in late 2020. It’s now a fully fledged wholesale operation. His challahs and ryes are excellent, but the most coveted items are the golden-brown babkas, which come in classic varieties as well as Lev’s signature chocolate-tahini version, which is studded throughout with big chunks of halva. | Levbakery.com
Next-level doughnuts
$18
for three Full-time nurse Rhea Abayan somehow found the time during Covid to start a baked goods side hustle. As Baker-Rae, she makes cinnamon buns and doughnuts with Filipino flavours, like one filled with caramelized plantain cream; another inspired by a chocolatey rice porridge; and the Calamansi Meringue, more of a dessert burger involving two doughnut halves that sandwich a layer of tart calamansi curd and poufs of lightly toasted meringue. | Instagram.com
Peanut butter pies
Prices vary depending on retailer Il Covo chef Ryan Campbell and his partner, Sara Steep, are behind Gertie’s, a pandemic project specializing in one item only: decadent peanut butter pies, now available at stores from Niagara all the way to Montreal. The hefty, puck-sized pies fill a peanut-graham crust with peanuts two ways (PB mousse, caramel) and whipped mascarpone cream, then top it all off with some roasted—you guessed it—peanuts, for crunch. | Heygertie.com
Ice cream sandwiches
$30
for four Who says summer gets all the ice cream? We say it’s a totally acceptable winter holiday treat—especially when it comes basically gift-wrapped, like these sweet sammies do. Ernie’s Ice Box owner Julia Haist was an actor and food-tour guide when the pandemic cancelled her gigs. Now she makes all the cookies and ice cream from scratch for her artisanal frozen treats, each the size of a small brick. We’re partial to her signature PB&J flavour, a slab of cinnamon toast ice cream with ripples of real raspberries, smooshed between two chewy-soft peanut butter cookies. | Erniesicebox.com
Kicky condiments
$38
for all three Zing’s jazzy little jars are the result of a mid-pandemic project involving three Torontonians who decided to turn their quest for more flavourful food into a side hustle. They come in three flavours, each designed to quickly punch up any meal. The best-selling Hakka-ish is an Indo-Chinese spin on Sichuan chili crisp. There’s also a chili-spiked honey called Buzz, and Mogambo, which is basically minced garlic on steroids. | Cookwithzing.com
Box of biscookies
$35
for a box of 12 Nancy Burkes realized her lifelong dream last year when she started her biscotti business. And while she’s the self-titled queen of biscotti, her “biscookies” are actually a hybrid of sorts. They have a softer, more cookie-like texture, and come in flavours like orange creamsicle, butter tart and the seasonal dark chocolate candy cane. Order some for “Santa.” | Biscottiqueen.ca
Ras malai cake
$65
Little Sister Bakery, at Dundas West’s Market 707, is a labour of love run by sisters Tanvi and Akash Swar, who blend traditional Indian flavours with techniques from around the globe. Their show-stopping ras malai cake is a golden-hued bundt soaked in a milk bath, decorated with rosettes of paneer cheese icing and sprinkled with rose petals and pistachios. Little Sister Bakery, 707 Dundas St. W. | little-sister-baking.square.site
Sour cherry liqueur
$45
Haan Palcu-Chang–chef of Favorites Thai BBQ—kept busy during the pandemic with side hustles, including one where he sells the Romanian dishes he was raised on. To wash down the mamaliga (the cornmeal porridge his pop-up is named for), he also bottles his own vishinata, a sour cherry liqueur made from organic Ontario cherries. Its festive hue—and sneaky wallop—make it the perfect holiday-dinner digestif. | Instagram.com
Chubby Korean macarons
$21
for six Rois Cream started as an Instagram-based biz before moving to the Junction last winter. Their roly-poly macarons are made with the traditional meringue-almond cookies but filled with twice—no, thrice—as much buttercream filling as their French counterparts, in always-changing flavours like matcha brownie, red velvet, Earl Grey and crème brûlée. And for the holidays, they come appropriately decked out. Rois Cream, 382 Keele St. | instagram.com
Toronto-roasted coffee
$20
The Boxcar Social team—already versed in craft booze and coffee—started their new micro-roastery the moment Covid hit. The timing wasn’t ideal for in-person cupping sessions, but it didn’t hurt their bean subscription service. They feature coffee from other choice brands, but also their own, sourced from their favourite farmers and roasted on-site. Boxcar Social, #104-130 Cawthra Ave. | subtext.coffee
Loaf of shokupan
$6
These are not the crusty sourdough loaves that every would-be bread snob has been perfecting since the start of the pandemic. These perfectly square, undeniably adorable loaves are shokupan, a Japanese milk bread that chef Aoi Yoshida makes at Musoshin Ramen in Roncesvalles, using her own novel technique. Each one is tagged with a super-hot brand, and would make an extremely coveted gift: Yoshida only makes around a dozen loves per day. Musoshin Ramen, 9 Boustead Ave. | musoshin.com
Homemade eggnog
$8
for 500 mL David Xamin (a.k.a. the Bearded Baker) found himself unemployed during Covid, so he started an online storefront selling cookies made using his mom’s recipe. Around this time of year, he also sells his version of the holiday season’s most divisive drink: eggnog. Grab a bottle, doctor a glass up with a shot of spiced rum and you’ve got yourself a tasty fireside sip. | Thebeardedbaker.ca
Everything sauce
$7.50
For chef Ken Yau, the pandemic meant pivoting to a (now-thriving) frozen dumpling delivery business.But what is a stuffed wonton without a good dipping sauce? That’s why Yau developed his own Everything Sauce, a jack-of-all-trades condiment that’s perfect for those signature pork-and-chive or mapo tofu dumplings, or just about anything else that could use a bold, pungent kick. | Kmarket.ca