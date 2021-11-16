The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Ice cream sandwiches

$30

for four Who says summer gets all the ice cream? We say it’s a totally acceptable winter holiday treat—especially when it comes basically gift-wrapped, like these sweet sammies do. Ernie’s Ice Box owner Julia Haist was an actor and food-tour guide when the pandemic cancelled her gigs. Now she makes all the cookies and ice cream from scratch for her artisanal frozen treats, each the size of a small brick. We’re partial to her signature PB&J flavour, a slab of cinnamon toast ice cream with ripples of real raspberries, smooshed between two chewy-soft peanut butter cookies. | Erniesicebox.com