The coziest, glitziest and cutest face masks for every person in your life

Well-fitting, reusable facial coverings are set to be the most universally appreciated stocking stuffer this holiday season—try telling that to your 2019 self. Here are 18 that will satisfy everyone on your list.

For the perpetually cold

1That pal who’s always complaining about Toronto’s frigid winters will love this extra-cozy two-sided mask made from sherpa fleece and cotton twill. $24 at muttonheadstore.com.

For the virtual party-hopper

2This sequinned face mask will amp up the glam factor for the friend hitting multiple Zoom shindigs every evening (and maybe one socially distanced backyard BYO-hot-cocktail hour), $30 at elliemaestudios.com.

For staunch minimalists

3Hoi Bo’s neutral double-layered linen masks are beloved by WFHers who wear monochromatic one-piece work suits and normcore basics. $40 at hoibo.com.

For worn-out parents

4These white silk masks were made to be dyed by little hands—a great activity for moms and dads on the hunt for something, anything to occupy kids. Instructions on how to creatively customize can be found here. $15 at sarahssilks.com.

For winter adventurers

5This mask is water-resistant to protect the face of any intrepid wearer who plans to venture out for an evening stroll in Toronto’s slushiest snow. $30 for three at pistolodenim.com.

For Paw Patrol–obsessed kiddos

6Wee Ryder fans will go crazy for these masks featuring the faces of their favourite furry characters. $20 at peacecollective.com.

For Christmas PJ fanatics

7These festive tartan masks are perfect for the person who dresses their entire family in matching outfits on Christmas morning; they come in four sizes, three for kids’ and one for adults. $16 each at busybeeskids.com.

For diehard Raps fans

8Nadia Lloyd’s Toronto-themed Black Lives Matter designs were spotted on Nick Nurse, Fred VanVleet and a few other Raptor VIPs this season. $25 at Nadialloyd.com.

For the ultra-safe

9This mask will help reassure your most Covid-conscious friend: it’s got a one-way, dual-filtered breathing valve and eight total layers of protection (three on the mask and five on the built-in filter). $6 at plusguardcanadian.ca.

For skincare nuts

10This mask—made from skin-friendly silk—is the ultimate gift for that pal who won’t shut up about their maskne. $29 at cilque.com.

For winter joggers

11This sporty-looking mask is made with silver thread, which has antibacterial, anti-fungal and thermoregulation properties—ideal for working up a sweat. $28 at kanuk.com.

For ethical shoppers

12These masks are made sustainably in Canada from upcycled fibres found in raw wood. Plus, the company has donated more than 5,000 masks to hospitals in need. $15 at wearnumi.ca.

For the fashion plate

13If there’s someone on your list who still dresses in tailored pants and crisp shirts in month nine of the pandemic, they will likely appreciate this embroidered lace and organza mask from the ballgown designers at Narces. $30 at narces.com.

For the free-spirited bohemian

14These handmade masks are botanically dyed for a whimsical look that complements all manner of flowy garb. $28 at shopwildwoven.com.

For the kooky artist

15Peach Berserk’s masks are screen-printed by hand with funky, flourishy designs and images. The shop can also easily print any custom photograph, logo or symbol you send along. From $20 at peachberserk.ca.

For the ’90s freak

16 This metallic fuchsia number will pair nicely with a matching choker, tube top and low-rise boot-cut jeans. $22 at noize.com.

For the pattern-obsessed

17Masks don’t get more vibrantly joyful than this cotton one from Kaela Kay—which comes with a matching head scarf for your pals who haven’t had their hair done since March. $55 for both at kaelakay.com.

For the urban cowboy or girl

18This paisley 18 Waits mask is a great find for the rugged lumberjack-type in your life. $28 at 18waits.com.