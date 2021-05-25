The best sunscreen picks for every type of warm-weather activity

The best sunscreen picks for every type of warm-weather activity

This is going to be the summer of outdoor everything. Here are nine excellent sunscreen picks to consider adding to your daily repertoire.

Best for those who hate sunscreen

La Roche-Posay anthelios ultra-fluid body SPF 50 plus, $32

This new fluid formulation by cult French pharmacy brand La Roche-Posay is 70 per cent biodegradable, spreads with ease and finishes completely invisible.

Best for sweaty workouts

Salt and Stone sunscreen lotion SPF 30, $25

Avid hikers, cyclists and fitness lovers will appreciate this zinc-based lotion by Californian brand Salt and Stone, available at Livestock. It’s water-resistant for up to 80 minutes so you won’t sweat it off mid-workout.

Best drugstore option

Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel lotion sunscreen SPF 50, $20

The lightweight formula in this Neutrogena lotion offers broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays, and it’s packed with hyaluronic acid to help keep the skin barrier hydrated and moisturized.

Best all-over mineral sunscreen

LaSpa moisturizing mineral sunscreen SPF 30, $40

Sunscreens that contain physical or mineral filters tend to be thicker than their chemical counterparts, which is why they often leave a horrible white cast on darker skin tones. This Canadian-made version—available at the Detox Market—features a combination of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide that blends seamlessly into the skin.

Best for tossing in your fanny pack

Sun Bum mineral SPF 50 face stick, $16

Sun Bum’s zinc-based stick holds up for 80 minutes, and it’s infused with moisturizing coconut oil and shea butter, which help it glide on with ease. The stick is also small enough to keep in your fanny pack or running belt for on-the-go touch ups.

Best for lazy weekends

Living Libations everybody loves the sunshine suncare with zinc at Pretty Clean Shop, from $40

This gloriously scented mineral sunscreen spray by Haliburton-based Living Libations is the perfect companion for lazy weekends spent in a hammock or on the dock. It features 20 per cent zinc oxide for complete protection from the sun—and sea buckthorn seeds, raspberry seeds and tamanu oils to coddle your skin.

Best derm-approved pick for face use

Skinceuticals physical fusion SPF 50, $49

Available at Gee Beauty, Skinceuticals’s lightweight mineral-based sunscreen—a fave among dermalotogists and skincare experts—offers 100 per cent broad-spectrum coverage from UVA and UVB rays. It’s formulated with transparent zinc oxide and contains tinted colour particles that best suit light to medium complexions.

Best steal

Banana Boat daily protect sunscreen spray SPF 30, $10

This sunscreen is proof that you don’t need to drop serious cash for a great product: it’s dermatologist-tested and offers UVA and UVB protection. Bonus: it comes in a spray bottle, for when you’re rushing out the door.

Best splurge

Coola full spectrum 360-degree sun silk drops organic sunscreen SPF 30, $62

If you’re looking to try something new, check out this unique serum-like sunscreen, available at Saul’s Beauty Shop. In addition to providing broad-spectrum protection, it also helps ward off the effects of blue light and can be mixed in with makeup or moisturizer.