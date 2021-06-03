The best fitness gear for outdoor workouts

Here are some of the best new gear picks to check out if you’re thinking of rolling up your yoga mat and bringing your workouts to the great outdoors.

A pair of cushy new runners

New Balance Men’s fresh foam 1080V11 D width running shoe, $200

The pillowy mid-sole on these kicks from New Balance provides runners with ample comfort during long runs, and its built-in-bootie design and snug heel ensure feet stay supported.

A comfortable sports bra

Knix good to go seamless bra, $50

This comfortable and stretchy wireless option by Knix is available in indigo and brown.



A water-repellent belt bag

The North Face run belt bag, $35

The North Face’s belt bag can easily hold a phone, earbuds and keys, and has a water-repellent finish for rainy day runs.

Milo Ventimiglia-inspired short shorts

Under Armour men’s draft run shorts, $80

Under Armour’s lightweight two-inch inseam shorts may be designed for running, but they’re also great for demanding cardio and strength workouts: they’re breathable, fast-drying and have four-way stretch.



A reflective top

Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty sofia training rashguard, $130

For those who train before the sun comes up, this long-sleeved mock-neck top features a reflective monogram print for enhanced visibility.

A protective hat

Ciele GoCap mesh running man quint, $50

This packable and moisture-wicking hat by Montreal-based Ciele provides an extra layer of sun protection thanks to the UPF-40-plus fabric on its brim and front and back panels.

A sleek fitness tracker

Fitbit Luxe, $200

The Fitbit fitness tracker keeps tabs on your calorie burn, sleep habits and heart and breathing rates. This new update detects bouts of stress with an electrodermal activity sensor, and provides reports on how to better manage it.

A functional skort

Lululemon Pace rival mid rise skirt, $70

Tennis court regulars and newbies will love Lululemon’s breathable skort: it has a classic French Open A-line silhouette and features deep side pockets to keep essentials safe.

A non-chafing tee

MEC Core train short sleeve t-shirt, $40

MEC’s affordable tee is lightweight and airy for maximum breathability. Plus, it’s made with a silky-smooth fabric that sidesteps unwanted chafing.

HIIT class-approved sneakers

Nike Air Zoom Superrep two next nature shoes, $160

Nike’s trainers—made with 20 per cent recycled materials—feature a flexible split sole design, which allows your foot to move freely when doing lunges, jump squats and mountain climbers during high-intensity interval training.

A pair of compressive leggings

Girlfriend Collective high-rise compressive leggings, $110

These high-rise leggings by Girlfriend Collective are crafted with a super-compressive recycled polyester blend fabric with four-way stretch.