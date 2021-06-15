Six mini campers for your next long weekend getaway

Mini campers are easy to tow, compact and decked out with all of the amenities needed to make it through a weekend in the wilderness. Here are six great ones to consider for your next getaway.

For lots of extra space

2021 Little Guy Max, price upon request at McKenzie Trailers

Little Guy’s 21-foot-long fibreglass camper features a good deal of space (its interior height measures at six-foot-seven) and includes a complete kitchen, a bath and queen-size bed.

For a customizable floor plan

Happier Camper Traveler, from $60,666

This vintage-inspired trailer by L.A.’s Happier Camper comes with five panoramic view windows, 26-litre freshwater and grey water tanks and 85 square feet of floor space. It’s also equipped with a modular interior system with stackable square blocks, so you can reconfigure the living space to suit your needs.

For the bare necessities

2021 Helio RV O4, $28,100 at McPhail’s of Harriston

The Helio RV, made in Quebec, has tons of storage and a king-size bed that can sleep up to four, which also converts to a dining area. Plus, it can also be fitted with an additional sink and countertop setup.

For a couples’ getaway

2021 NüCamp T@G, $22,295 at Terry’s Trailer Service

At just over 13 feet in length, NuCamp’s popular model comes with a queen-size bed, a three-speed roof fan and a built-in entertainment centre in its main cabin. There’s a convenient kitchen area in the back galley, complete with a two-burner stove, sink, microwave and Yeti cooler.

For a home away from home

Taylor Coach, 14’ Codester, price upon request

Taylor Coach is an Ontario-based family business that’s been in the game since 1967. Their trailer clocks in at 1,300 pounds and comes with everything you need for a comfortable experience while out on the road: a pull-out double bed, an overhead bunk and loads of storage space to keep gear out of the way.

For long weekend escapes

Airstream Basecamp 16, from $60,570

The sleek 16-foot mini Airstream model has stainless steel interiors and exteriors and solar-tinted windows. It includes a convertible lounge and dining area, a kitchen and a bathroom complete with toilet and shower head, plus an exterior shower.