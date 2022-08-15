11 luxury shops you need to hit this season

With two brand-new stores and historical classics to revisit, Yorkville is the place to go for the finer things in life

Toronto has much to offer in the way of high-end fashion and luxury shopping experiences. But one part of the city is synonymous with the decadence of the finer things in life: Bloor-Yorkville. Home to opulent classics like Prada and Cartier, as well as newer offerings like Alo Yoga and Balenciaga, there’s a little something for every taste in the epicentre of this fashionable Toronto neighbourhood.

Shop these new-to-the-neighbourhood boutiques while indulging in the Bloor-Yorkville historical staples, all while enjoying what summer in the city has to offer— warm weather and sunshine, scoops of Nani’s Gelato and the perfect patio—like Bar Reyna’s hidden oasis—all while enjoying the luxurious outdoor shopping experience.

Alo Yoga (60 Bloor Street West)

A perfect blend between streetwear and activewear, Alo Yoga has quickly become the store for fashion meets function—and with personality. The Bloor Street location opening in early September marks the first Canadian brick-and-mortar spot for the Los Angeles-born company. Their sprawling spot at the corner of Bloor and Bay features a bright two-storey layout packed with the latest in yogi-approved favourites, from mesh-panelled leggings to trendy athletic skorts and loungewear that can be taken from brunch to errands and home again. Stop by their next-door neighbour Planta for a vegan bite after working up an appetite shopping.

Balenciaga (92 Yorkville Avenue)

Toronto is officially home to the largest North American storefront of Balenciaga, known for its exquisite craftsmanship, innovative design and revolutionizing women’s fashion with incredible shapes and silhouettes. Spanning a whopping 7,000 square feet over two levels featuring massive glass pane windows, luxury shoppers can take refuge from the summer heat without missing out on the sunshine. Browse the latest offerings from Yeezy Gap Engineered, pick up the latest of their Y2K-inspired bags (hello, Le Cagole) or browse their latest denim offerings, like these skater jeans.

Cartier (131 Bloor Street West)

Jewelry, watches, perfumes and accessories—Cartier remains one of the world’s most esteemed and respected luxury fashion houses, with one of the most recognizable monograms to date. Walking down Bloor Street West, one cannot miss the onyx marble walls with classic gold signage. The shopping experience begins at the Yorkville store’s gold-rimmed entryway, which immediately gives way to complete luxury on the inside. Enjoy a freshly brewed beverage while perusing their latest offerings, from classic LOVE bands to elegant leatherwear housed beautifully in gold-and-glass display cases.

Free People (79 Yorkville Avenue)

Nestled in a cozy spot on Yorkville Avenue is Free People, known for its bohemian-style clothing, accessories and outerwear, as well as home and beauty items that inspire an easy-breezy way of life. Their Yorkville storefront could almost be mistaken as a small, local boutique from the outside, which lends itself to the calming shopping environment on the inside. This three-level store features a thoughtfully hand-picked selection of Free People’s core collection, curated for the creative spirit.

La Canadienne (138 Cumberland Street)

A decent pair of shoes are comfortable and stylish. But a great pair anchors an outfit, adding dimension, charm and personality—all while working with your feet, not against them. La Canadienne is the everyday woman’s one-stop-shop for all things footwear. Their designs consider the needs of city living while empowering women throughout each season, both in climate and life. Their stunning Yorkville storefront is bright with a modern interior that allows space for inspiration and imagining where your new shoes could take you.

Lafayette 148 (130 Bloor Street West)

Lafayette 148 brings the expert craftsmanship of European design, with the spirit of New York City, to Toronto with their storefront nestled right up against Gucci on Bloor Street West. Named after the address in SoHo where they were founded, Lafayette 148 is a global lifestyle brand for the confident, sophisticated woman. Exceptional fit and quality is the name of their game, offering tailored blazers and trousers, luscious sweaters and outerwear in their trademark uncompromising quality with New York City sensibility as their inspiration.

Maska ( Yorkville Village , 55 Avenue Road)

Take yourself on a shopping trip to Yorkville Village, the home of some of Toronto’s most-coveted boutiques, stores and wellness shops. Maska, a family-run fashion business, is a carefully curated selection of ready-to-wear garments imported directly from Italy and other parts of Europe. Allow their beautifully styled window displays to draw you into their bright, airy space where you can explore the latest European luxury wear that is timeless and, therefore, always on trend.

Moscot (153 Cumberland Street)

It’s impossible to miss Moscot’s trademark bright yellow signage when meandering down Cumberland Street in the heart of Yorkville. Home to all eyewear and eyecare needs, Moscot’s beautiful, warm-lit storefront is the place to go for the most bespoke glasses shopping experience. Unlike commercial eyewear stores, it’s impossible to leave Moscot empty-handed—not with their custom tint service, during which glasses can be dip-dyed to perfection, or their low-bridge fit options, which allow those with all preferences and bridge shapes to take part in eyewear trends without skimping on comfort.

Voted Toronto’s best denim store by Toronto Life in 2019, Over the Rainbow carries only the best in jeans across the fashion world’s top denim brands, like Agolde, Citizens of Humanity, Rag & Bone and more. Their expansive storefront, now located by the Manulife Centre, also houses lifestyle items like candles and stationery, as well as outdoor gear from puffer jackets to ombre cashmere hoodies, and the latest from big-name brands like Canada Goose. They even have a tailoring shop, fit with a 24-carat-gold sewing machine, to make sure your garments fit you perfectly.

Prada (131 Bloor Street West)

Home to one-of-a-kind pieces from the runways of Milan, this impressive Bloor-Yorkville Prada boutique is one of the most visually appealing shopping destinations on the Bloor West strip. The black marble framed floor-to-ceiling doors make way for a modern black-and-white tiled floor that perfectly complements the walls upon walls of luxury offerings from the Italian fashion house—everything from ready-to-wear collection pieces to the hottest accessories and fragrances.

V Hazelton (5 Hazelton Avenue)

Nestled in the heart of Toronto’s premiere fashion neighbourhood, V Hazelton is the only boutique that houses top, exclusive, hand-made Italian designer brands all under one stunning roof. Their store, featuring warm wood accents mixed with granite floors and leather seating, is as lavish as the garments they carry. Shop gorgeous blazers, crisp button-down shirts, denim, handbags and more, or stop by to check out the only Kiton boutique in Canada, also under the same roof.

