Take a peek at Toronto date-night TikToker @VoyageBlog’s wedding registry

Toronto-based content creator Anja Kandic shares what she’s learned about creating her wedding registry—and 15 items she picked to add to her list

Anja Kandic is a Toronto-based product manager and content creator. Throughout the pandemic, her TikTok account (@voyageblog) grew in popularity thanks to her unique Ontario-based date night suggestion videos. She recently got engaged to her high school sweetheart after dating for 10 years, and they plan on getting married in September 2024.

She quickly learned that there are a lot of things to keep in mind when planning a wedding. You have to set a date, book a venue, find a caterer, plan out flowers and decor, find a dress, form a wedding party…the list really does feel endless.

While slowly chipping away at their wedding to-do list, the first thing Anja decided to do was set up her registry through Amazon Wedding because it was easy to do and something she could quickly cross off her to-do list. While registries used to be primarily dedicated to homeware, they’ve now grown way beyond that. You can personalize your wish lists with anything from decor and electronics to gift cards, jewellery and board games—and services like Amazon Wedding have made that process even easier given their broad selection. Here’s a roundup of dos and don’ts that Anja has discovered while creating her registry.

DO start as early as possible.

If there’s one thing you can check off your wedding to-do list early on, it’s setting up your registry. It’s not only a plus since it gives you one less thing to worry about, but that extra time is beneficial if you’re inspired to add or remove certain items down the line. “There might be a new product I’d like, or I might notice a gap in my lifestyle later on, so it’s easy to just add onto my already-prepared wedding registry,” says Kandic.

Some of the first things Anja added to her registry were household items, a vacuum and a practical quilted mattress protector—items they know they’ll get a lot of use out of and that are must-haves.

Miele Bagless Battery-Powered Vacuum, $799.99

This high-tech, battery-powered vacuum is flexible, self-parks when upright, and is perfect for cleaning all areas. Plus, it has a 60-minute run-time, which is ideal for larger homes and spaces.

Classic Brands Queen-Sized Quilted Waterproof Mattress Protector, $78.99.

This waterproof quilted mattress protector is made with silky soft cotton, an extra quilted padded top layer for ultimate comfort and is machine washable.

DON’T limit yourself to a single category.

Think outside the box. Don’t limit yourself to pans, decor and cutlery. While those are important items to have as newlyweds, branch out and include other product categories as well. Think home gadgets, workout gear, travel essentials and hobby-related items. These are the items that will turn your house into a home and help you and your spouse-to-be have shared experiences.

Anja, for example, has been eyeing a high-tech indoor garden for a while now, and her fiancé has wanted to update his old, hand-me-down golf clubs. They added these items to their Amazon wedding registry.

Aerogarden, $259.99

This automated, easy-to-use indoor garden is perfect for small homes and apartments with little natural light. It allows you to plant up to 6 plants at a time, is designed with an LED high-efficiency grow lighting system to maximize photosynthesis, and comes with an herb seed kit.

Wilson Men’s Right-Handed Golf Set, $812.94.

This premium Wilson golf set has nine clubs in total: a driver, three woods, five hybrids, six pitching wedges and a putter. All clubs are designed for optimal performance and durability.

DO pick out pieces at different price points.

It’s crucial to pick out products at a wide range of prices to accommodate your diverse wedding guest list. With that in mind, include a healthy number of options in the higher range (kitchen appliances, furniture and barbeques) and the lower range (decorative pillows, blankets and glassware).

On the higher end of their registry, Anja added items like an espresso machine that they know is a splurge item. But for lower-priced items, a pasta roller attachment for her KitchenAid mixer and an outdoor security camera are perfect additions.

De’Longhi Dinamica Automatic Coffee & Espresso Machine, $1099.99

This high-performance and elegantly designed coffee machine heats up in less than 40 seconds, has a breakthrough steel burr grinder to optimize the freshness of your cup of copy, and offers a full-bodied iced coffee by brewing at a lower temperature to minimize dilution.

InnoMoon Pasta Roller Attachment for KitchenAid Stand Mixers, $63.99.

Perfect for date night, this easy-to-use pasta sheet roller seamlessly attaches to your KitchenAid mixer and helps you whip out authentic and fresh pasta quickly from home.

TP-Link Outdoor Security Camera, $89.99.

This weatherproof security camera captures every detail of what goes on outside your home in 2K video. It’s fully compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

DON’T overcomplicate it.

A wedding registry is made to be fun and simple. Thankfully, services like Amazon Wedding have made it even more streamlined. All you have to do is go to amazon.ca/wedding, click “Create Your Registry,” plug in your personal information and start adding your beloved items to your list. It couldn’t be easier.

Do you know what else was really easy? Anja’s decision to add an Amazon Echo Show to their registry.

Amazon Echo Show 10, $329.99.

With a 10.1” HD screen, this home tech device is perfect for video calls. It can be used as a speaker, television, digital picture frame, recipe displayer and even a smart home device by allowing you to connect your lights, security cameras and even thermostat. It’s an all-in-one dream.

DO get your partner involved.

There’s a reason it’s called a Wedding. Don’t forget to get your partner involved when picking out your items. Having a collection of gifts you’ll enjoy and benefit from is essential. Plus, it’ll take the decision-making pressure off of you.

Anja and her fiancé are stoked to have added luggage and adorable his and her robes to their registry. Both things they can use on their honeymoon (and for future travels!).

AmazonBasics Travel Luggage in Navy Blue, $208.55.

Calling all honeymooners! This large 28-inch hard-side spinner luggage is ideal for trips longer than a week. It’s designed with a scratch-resistant finish and is made with extra-thick ABS for enhanced strength and durability.

AW Bridal Couple’s Terry Cloth Robes, $129.94.

These matching hooded terry robes are made from 100% premium combed cotton. They’re breathable, absorbent and ideal for wearing post-shower, sauna or swim.

Here’s a sneak peek of Anja’s experience building out her own wedding registry on Amazon—and scroll below for more items on her wish list:

<br />

Petite Boutique 16K Gold Personalized Bracelet, $26.81.

This elegant yet simple, personalized bracelet is made with 16-karat gold and is the perfect canvas for engraving your initials, names or custom messages.

Hint: It’s also an excellent gift for your bridesmaid squad.

Simple&Opulence Queen-Sized Linen Duvet Cover in Dark Grey, $179.99.

This three-piece linen cover set includes one duvet cover and two pillow shams. It’s made with 100% pure linen and gets softer after each wash. Perfectly warm on chilly nights while cool and breathable during warm ones.

Fujifilm Instax Camera in Chalk White, $159.99.

This nostalgia-filled camera allows you to capture and print photos instantly. It has an auto-exposure feature, a selfie mirror and a rounded and textured grip for ease of use.

Panasonic Digital Camera, $629.

This digital camera captures moments in 4K imaging in both photo and video. It’s also splash-proof and duster-proof and is designed with optical image stabilization for optimal steadiness.

Breville Stainless Steel Juicer, $319.99.

This high-tech juicer can hold 70 ounces of juice goodness and features dual speeds, a cold extraction system, and a shorter prep time thanks to its unique extra wide chute that allows you to juice whole fruits and vegetables without pre-cutting.

