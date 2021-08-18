10 luxe hot spots to shop in Bloor-Yorkville

Go back to normal with a little bit of retail therapy in Toronto’s mecca of fashion

Summer might be slowly beginning to wrap up, but autumn in the Bloor-Yorkville area promises many things to fall for. As the city eases back to normal, with in-store shopping and dining now permitted, you’ll want to head to the heart of Toronto’s luxury shopping.

A constantly evolving mecca of fashion, Bloor-Yorkville is gearing up to welcome new leaders in high-end fashion from Lafayette 148, The Webster and Anne Fontaine. This luxury hub in the centre of the city is the perfect intersection of traditional household names and new brands on the scene. It’s the ideal location to give your wardrobe a taste of something new.

Planning your next shopping trip? Here are some of Bloor-Yorkville’s hottest shopping destinations to check out.

Andrews, Yorkville Village, 87 Avenue Road

A leader in luxury womenswear, Andrews doles out elevated styles that are timeless and modern. Browse the latest in women’s fashion at the brand’s flagship store in Yorkville or book an appointment online with one of their stylists for an in-store or virtual class in style. Looking your best with Andrews is simple in three steps: connecting with a stylist, receiving curated looks that fit your taste and lifestyle, and looking fabulous. The store often collaborates with other local shops. They’ve also partnered with I Miss You Vintage this month, a luxury consignment store on the Ossington Strip.

Brunello Cucinelli, 108 Yorkville Ave

Where the love of the arts, traditions and Italian craftsmanship intersect, you’ll find Brunello Cucinelli. Cucinelli’s wife Federica, who ran a small clothing shop, was born in Solomeo and they were married in 1978 when the designer discovered his love for her hometown. It was there he decided to enter into the knitwear business, which birthed his brand beginning with colourful knitwear for women. Now, his Yorkville shop houses impeccable designs for men, women and kids, as well as homeware, linens, dining and travel items. Brunello Cucinelli has taken knitwear and made it a lifestyle.

Burberry, 144 Bloor St W

Located in the heart of Bloor-Yorkville, this Burberry location is expansive and elegant, just like the clothing housed inside of it. The British brand, founded in 1856, is known for its trench coats, cashmere scarves and iconic check pattern. Stop by to purchase a personalized Scottish-woven cashmere scarf adorned with your initials, or shop their latest drop in sneakers, handbags and coats ideal for the upcoming fall season.

Cntrbnd, 135 Yorkville Ave

Cntrbnd is the it store for all things streetwear, carrying trailblazing designers and brands like 424, Raf Simons, Vetements and Commes des Garcons. Its Toronto location is approachable with the goal of giving customers a taste of luxury and access to niche brands that are typically hard to come by. The cherry on top? Their customer service gets rave reviews too.

Gucci, 130 Bloor St W

Walking down Bloor St W, you’d be hard-pressed to miss the iconic Gucci lettering welcoming you into their Toronto storefront. The luxury brand known for modern, Italian-crafted leather goods, apparel and accessories does shopping right in the heart of the city, boasting floor-to-ceiling displays of their latest collection of footwear and handbags as soon as you walk through the doors. You can even book a virtual appointment to shop their latest collection.

Isaia, 77 Yorkville Ave

The Bloor-Yorkville area is known for its high-end Italian boutiques, and Isaia is undoubtedly counted as one of the best, with techniques and roots straight from Napoli. It was first founded in Naples in the 1920s by Enrico Isaia, the family’s forefather who opened a fabrics store for the most renowned tailors in town. It’s the hottest spot for luxury, made-to-order menswear in Toronto’s most luxe neighbourhood and shopping region—with a taste of history to boot.

Leone Napoli, 162 Cumberland St

Pay a visit to Leone Napoli’s flagship Toronto store to browse all things exquisite menswear. Where classic Italian tailoring meets modern, timeless design, Leone Napoli’s creations take inspiration from the dapper styles spotted on the streets of Naples, bring the confidence of the Italian man to Toronto.

Moncler, 131 Bloor St W

Moncler is the leader in luxury down jackets, known for its wet-look material that’ll make you stand out on the streets of Toronto when the snow comes or on the slopes of Blue Mountain. It’s known as the go-to brand among the world’s elite, high-quality enough to be cleared as a classified luxury brand, with each jacket made only in Europe. With our cold Canadian winters just months away, set your sights on Moncler.

Nicolas Toronto, 153 Cumberland St

Nicolas Toronto promises you’ll look your best, with comfort at the forefront. You’d be hard-pressed to find another boutique where the owner is always on-site. Not so with Nicolas Toronto—proprietor Nicolas Kalatzis is almost always there and will even step in to make alterations on your suits, jackets and pants himself. Kalatzis is constantly challenging himself to be at the helm of modernity when it comes to men’s and women’s fashion. His passion for his work is evident in his Toronto brick-and-mortar shop on Cumberland.

Wolford, 138 Cumberland St

Wolford is the leading store in all things legwear, from leggings to lingerie and tights of all varieties—sheer, semi-sheer, opaque and pairs made from natural fibres. Whether you need a pair of leggings for your daily yoga practice, or a set made from faux leather to stunt on your friends, Wolford should count as your first stop. Holiday parties are coming, and work is heading back in-office. Do away with the worry of running tights—you’ve got more important things to think about.