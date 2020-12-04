10 ergonomically correct standing desks for the WFH-weary

10 ergonomically correct standing desks for the WFH-weary

Working from home doesn’t have to mean slouching over documents at the kitchen counter. A number of furniture makers are now offering office-quality sit-stand desks designed to be used at home, because let’s face it: we could all use a bit more time on our feet. Here are 10 standing desks that look good, feel good and will make working from home seem less like living at work.

A Scandinavian inspiration

Inscape RockIt home sit/stand desk, $1,099

Inscape, a local office furniture supplier with a sleek showroom at Bay and Wellington, recently updated one of their popular office desks for the home. The Scandinavian-inspired design—available in a white or walnut surface with pale wood or metal legs—is unassuming when it’s lowered but lifts easily up and slightly forward to ergonomically complement a good standing position.

The millennial-approved

Branch standing desk, $925

Branch was launched in 2018 in NYC by a pair of Torontonians, who aimed to cut the middlemen out of the office supply industry and deliver more affordable, stylish options for millennial workspaces. In the spring, they created solutions for WFHers, including this standing desk with a motorized three-stage lift contraption that can comfortably accommodate anyone up to six feet, eight inches tall. Buyers can opt for a white or pale wood surface—the tubed wire organizer is a convenient add-on.

The quick fix

ReadyDesk standing desk converter, $150

If you don’t want to ditch your current set-up just yet, ReadyDesk’s birch frame sits on top of your regular desk, without sacrificing the desk space below. The shelves are wide enough to hold two monitors, and multiple grooves allow you to adjust monitor and keyboard to the perfect height.

The live-edge

Ergonofis Alive desk, starting at $1,595

Founders of the Montreal-based Ergonofis talked to hundreds of desk users and tested dozens of iterations before launching their Canadian wood-topped Sway desk in 2019. This version has a live-edge solid-wood surface that will blend nicely into a cozy home library. It comes with a 300-pound lifting capacity alongside a touch screen panel and silent motors for an easy lift.

The Belgian

Ethnicraft Bok adjustable desk, starting at $2,458

Ossington furniture boutique Stylegarage stocks this adjustable desk from Antwerp-based retailer Ethnicraft. It uses solid oak or black-tinted oak for the surface, with either white or black metal legs. It comes in three sizes for an optimal fit, and has a minimalist, easy-to-use button for motorized adjustments.

The C-suite workstation

Herman Miller renew executive sit-to-stand desk, $3,745

If you’re looking for something slightly more robust and traditional-looking to conduct important conference calls and virtual board meetings, this executive-style desk from Herman Miller fits the bill. It comes with a built-in power bar, and you can order it with an ash, walnut or white laminate veneer.

The condo-sized solution

Effydesk electric standing desk, starting at $715

Vancouver-based brand Effydesk makes a variety of office chairs and electric standing desks, including this one that was specifically built for home use. It comes with either a white, black or grey base, customizable wood options and three sizes. The smallest (120 centimetres long) can likely fit in the tightest of work spaces. Plus, there’s a 30-day trial in case you don’t like it, and an eight-year warranty in case you do.

The quick riser

Humanscale float sit-and-stand desk, $1,695

EQ3 sells this compact standing desk—available in black or white—from NYC brand Humanscale that smoothly lifts and lowers anywhere between 27 and 47 inches with a gentle tug or push of a button.

The utilitarian

Motionwise electric height adjustable desk, $500

Staples sells this simple, affordable sit-stand desk with a 28- to 48-inch range. There’s a sliding drawer to help you declutter, and a built-in USB port to make sure your iPhone never loses juice.

The one that remembers

BDI Sequel 20 life desk, starting at $2,429

This BDI sit-stand desk has height memory settings, built-in cord-hiding systems and the option to add on a sleek keyboard or storage drawer. The surface is made of a durable tempered glass and it comes with three options for accent shades, including charcoal-stained ash, chocolate-stained walnut and natural walnut, for the stylish panel underneath the surface.