10 cross-body bags—or, let’s face it, fanny packs—to carry your face masks and other essentials

Phone, keys, face mask, hand sanitizer—to keep those essentials at hand during extra-long walks or park hangouts, here are 10 bags and pouches to suit every style.

For the athlete

Lululemon Play Forward phone crossbody, $28

Lululemon’s cross-body bag is ideal for runners, cyclists or power walkers, with a drawstring opening and a water-repellent exterior. Bonus: it comes with a handy outside pocket for quick mask access.

For the utilitarian

TNA Oceanside belt bag, $38

This durable utility bag opens with a front-facing zip closure and comes in classic black or a trendy light mauve.

For the leather lover

Eleven Thirty Amada fanny pack, $230

Eleven Thirty hand-crafts its adjustable fanny packs in Toronto with cowhide leather.

For the person who loses everything

Mutton Head Topo Dopp Kit, $64

Mutton Head’s roomy, prism-shaped pouch features a convenient rectangular base for fishing out a card or phone.

For the eco-conscious

Eliza Faulkner mini Bunni bag, $45

Montreal designer Eliza Faulkner constructs her catch-all, knot-strapped bucket bags with leftover scraps from her ready-to-wear collections. It’s currently available in multiple colours and fabrics including blue gingham, pink linen and yellow jacquard.

For the minimalist

Liyu Bilen clutch, $49

Liyu’s affordable camel-toned wristlet is handmade with leather and comfortably fits a small hand sanitizer bottle, face mask and credit cards.

For vegan shoppers

Ai Toronto Seoul on call bag, $115

This compact vegan leather clutch comes with a convenient handle.

For the localist

Roots Cervino belt bag, $108

Roots loyalists will appreciate this classic fanny pack, available in two sizes and in a variety of tones including brown, black, yellow and turquoise.

For the hypebeast

Makeway sour pocket box handbag, $132

This ultra-cool translucent box bag shows off all your essentials.

For the professional

Poppy Barley three-in-one wristlet, $150

This wristlet—available in black and snakeskin print—features three pockets and comes with a detachable cross-body strap.