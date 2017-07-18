Rental of the Week: $3,700 per month to live in a refurbished coach house in Dufferin Grove

Rental of the Week: $3,700 per month to live in a refurbished coach house in Dufferin Grove

Address: 98 Concord Avenue

Neighbourhood: Dufferin Grove

Agent: Britney Andrade, Royal LePage Supreme Realty, Brokerage

Price: $3,700 per month, plus utilities

The place

A one-bedroom restored coach house, available furnished or unfurnished.

The history

The main house on the property was built in 1910, and the coach house came five years later. Its ground floor was originally used as a stable, and the upper floor was a home for a family of four. The current owner bought the entire property in 2013 and spent a year restoring and renovating both buildings. He lives in the main house, and his daughter stayed in the coach house until last year. It’s now available for August 1.

Here’s the entrance:

The living area and kitchen:

A closer look at the kitchen:

The bedroom is upstairs:

And it has the ever-popular open-concept bathroom, for those who love the thrill of no-doors defecation (there is also a powder room, for those who like privacy):

Major perks

During the restoration, the owner used materials from the main house to maintain the coach house’s vintage look, including the bathtub and the doors for the powder and furnace rooms. He recycled a fire escape for the staircase:

Possible deal breaker

The coach house doesn’t come with a parking spot, but street parking is available.

By the numbers

• $3,700 per month

• 1,200 square feet

• 1 bedroom

• 1 bathroom

• 1 powder room

• 0 parking spots (street parking is available)