Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $5,995 per month for a gorgeous new build near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Rental of the Week: $5,995 per month for a gorgeous new build near Trinity Bellwoods Park

By | Photography By Property Spaces |  

By | Photography By Property Spaces |  

Address: 132 Shaw Street, Unit C
Neighbourhood: Trinity-Bellwoods
Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent It Furnished
Price: $5,995 per month

The place

A furnished two-bedroom apartment near Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The history

The owners bought this house soon after it was completed last summer. They’re renting out the upper two levels of the property and plan to lease the basement apartment separately once it’s complete.

Here’s the living room. The floors are hand-scraped oak:

The furnishing, made from locally sourced materials, are from the nearby Stylegarage on Ossington:

The kitchen:

The master bedroom is on the third floor:

Here’s the view from the master bedroom balcony:

This is the ensuite:

And the second bedroom:

There’s another balcony outside the kitchen that overlooks the backyard:

Here’s the back:

Major perks

The energy-efficient home was designed to let in as much natural light as possible, and to have outdoor living space on every level.

Possible deal breaker

The builder put an emphasis on an ample chef’s kitchen on the main floor, which leaves a little less living space elsewhere. The property is also next door to a school, which could be a nuisance for any Scrooge-like prospective tenants.

By the numbers

• $5,995 per month
• 1,500 square feet
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 balconies
• 1 bathroom
• 1 fireplace
• 1 parking spot

Topics: Housing Market rental of the week rentals

 

More Rentals of the Week

Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $3,500 a month to live in a rustic hard loft in South Riverdale

Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,950 per month to live in a loft attached to a working church

Condos

Rental of the Week: $3,500 per month for a two-storey loft near St. Lawrence Market

Condos

Rental of the Week: $7,500 per month to live in a giant suite at the mouth of the Humber River

Condos

Rental of the Week: $2,650 to live above a furniture store on Avenue Road

Real Estate

The 10 most popular Rentals of the Week of 2017