Rental of the Week: $5,995 per month for a gorgeous new build near Trinity Bellwoods Park

Address: 132 Shaw Street, Unit C

Neighbourhood: Trinity-Bellwoods

Agent: Erin Carlson, Rent It Furnished

Price: $5,995 per month

The place

A furnished two-bedroom apartment near Trinity Bellwoods Park.

The history

The owners bought this house soon after it was completed last summer. They’re renting out the upper two levels of the property and plan to lease the basement apartment separately once it’s complete.

Here’s the living room. The floors are hand-scraped oak:

The furnishing, made from locally sourced materials, are from the nearby Stylegarage on Ossington:

The kitchen:

The master bedroom is on the third floor:

Here’s the view from the master bedroom balcony:

This is the ensuite:

And the second bedroom:

There’s another balcony outside the kitchen that overlooks the backyard:

Here’s the back:

Major perks

The energy-efficient home was designed to let in as much natural light as possible, and to have outdoor living space on every level.

Possible deal breaker

The builder put an emphasis on an ample chef’s kitchen on the main floor, which leaves a little less living space elsewhere. The property is also next door to a school, which could be a nuisance for any Scrooge-like prospective tenants.

By the numbers

• $5,995 per month

• 1,500 square feet

• 2 bedrooms

• 2 balconies

• 1 bathroom

• 1 fireplace

• 1 parking spot