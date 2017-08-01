Rental of the Week: $3,400 per month for a townhouse in Liberty Village with a private rooftop patio
Address: 26 Western Battery Road, Unit 203
Neighbourhood: Liberty Village
Agent: Property Management Toronto
Price: $3,400 per month, plus utilities
The place
An unfurnished two-bedroom corner unit townhouse in Liberty Village.
Here’s the living and dining area:
A closer look at the dining area:
The kitchen has quartz countertops:
Here’s one bedroom:
And the other:
The history
The house was built in 2006 and the owners bought it in 2011. It was their home for a while, but now they’ve decided to turn it into a rental property, available from September 1.
Major perks
The private rooftop terrace has a breathtaking view:
And the unit’s Ecobee thermostat helps reduce the utility bills. It can be controlled with any smartphone.
Possible deal breaker
The property’s close proximity to the GO tracks might not be to every tenant’s liking.
By the numbers
• $3,400 per month
• 1,500 square feet, approximately
• 2 bedrooms
• 2 bathrooms
• 1 powder room
• 1 parking spot
• 1 locker