Rental of the Week: $3,800 per month for a funky Leslieville loft

Address: 1173 Dundas Street East

Neighbourhood: Leslieville

Owner: Matt Culver

Price: $3,800 per month

The place

A furnished two-bedroom loft near the Studio District.

The history

In a previous life, this condo building was a textile factory. The owner bought this unit in 2015 and built much of its wooden furniture himself, including a dining room table made from reclaimed turn-of-the-century barn board. The owner moved to live closer to his partner and wants to lease the place from June 1.

Here’s the front entrance and lounge:

A 1940s surgical lamp hangs over the dining table. The entertainment area features a projector and drop-down screen as well as a flat-screen TV:

Here’s the kitchen:

There’s an office and another sitting area upstairs:

And here’s one of two bedrooms. The doors were sourced from a 1930s East Coast home:

Major perks

The two-level loft has plenty of space for entertaining, and it can easily double as an artist’s studio—many of the building’s other tenants are photographers or work in the film industry. The Studio District’s film and TV production warehouses are a 10-minute walk away. Another bonus: you can control the unit’s heating and AC from your smartphone.

Possible deal breaker

The loft’s deep layout means little natural light reaches the bedrooms and kitchen in the back.

By the numbers

• $3,800 per month

• 2,250 square feet

• 20-foot ceilings

• 2 bedrooms

• 1 bathroom

• 1 parking spot