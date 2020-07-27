This family Estate is the perfect COVID family compound

Only 90 minutes from Toronto – Canfield Estate provides 200 acres of privacy

A rare Haldimand County Estate in Canfield, Ontario is currently on the market for a price tag of $7,990,000. At 200 acres, it is one of the most unique properties to land on the market, post-pandemic. The Estate is situated just 90 minutes from Toronto, and approximately 35 minutes to the shores of Lake Erie according to the listing on Realtor.ca.

Originally operating as a working farm, and later developed into a hospitality venue, the history of Canfield Estate is what makes this property so incredibly unique. With 17 bedrooms, private cabins, a sauna, several dining spaces and unique architecture, the structures of Canfield Estate offer a highly sought-after sense of space and sanctuary. With so many unique amenities to enjoy, Canfield Estate makes for a safe COVID family compound built for your leisure.

Early-risers in the five-bedroom main lodge can start the day with a calming sunrise on the lodge patio. Overlooking the East pond, the view is stunning!



The Great Hall is a multi-purpose space for the whole family to enjoy. Hand-crafted, its open concept is perfect for afternoon lounging, remote working, studying, or for a comfortable accommodation to host socially distant family visits.



The bright, contemporary kitchen is a key feature of the Estate. With commercial-grade appliances, including a range-top stove and a ton of workspace, preparing meals can be something enjoyed by all members of the family.

Fully equipped with a bar and kitchen, the outdoor pavilion is a dining space that truly embraces the Canadiana heartland of Haldimand County. With a view of the meadows, woodlands and ponds, dinner with friends and family can comfortably linger into evening drinks and socializing.

Located on the second level of the main lodge, the game room is a cozy and rustic space to spend rainy days indoors, enjoy a variety of entertainment and keep warm next to the stone fireplace. The high ceilings are brightly lit by two antler chandeliers– a particularly unique decorative piece that truly elevates the creative-rustic elements of the main lodge style.

Four private cabins sit just east of the main lodge. Their rustic-modern furnishings provide a nature-retreat element and charm. Each cabin contains a private bathroom, two bedrooms, living room and back patio – they are the perfect accommodation to host guests.

Nothing embodies the city-escape quite like a campfire, a wooden Muskoka chair, and great company under a sky full of stars. This campfire pit is stone-framed and makes excellent use of the extra lawn space.

Another unique feature from the Estate’s past as a hospitality venue is the retro diner. Yes, there is a fully furnished 1950s’ diner located on the lot with leather-bound bar stools and a popcorn machine.

Complementing the 50’s diner nostalgia, movie nights with friends and family can be taken to the next level with use of the Estate’s very own drive-in theatre.

Canfield Estate has several additional features for your family that are a must see. Click here to view the listing and contact an agent today!