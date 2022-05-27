There’s a townhouse inside the bell tower of this converted church in Bloordale. It just hit market for $3.65 million

Neighbourhood: Bloordale

Agent: Tamsin Pukonen, Sotheby’s International Realty

Price: $3,650,000

The place

A one-plus-two-bed, four-bath condo townhouse in a converted church bell tower. It was built in 1913 as the St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church.

In 2016, the church was converted into 17 townhomes by architect Asen Vitko. This bell tower unit was actually designed and lived in by Vitko, who kept the original oak staircase intact. It’s the first time the unit has been put up for sale.

This bell tower home comes with a private elevator, one underground parking spot and a separate locker space.

The building is located on a quieter side street, just a five-minute walk to the Dufferin and Ossington subway stations. Another bonus: it’s around the corner from the Paradise Theatre, and the cafes and shops of Bloordale.

The tour:

The kitchen is situated on the main floor of the home. It has a Wolf stove and a Sub-Zero fridge:

There’s a small ground-level patio area accessed from the kitchen. Above the sink, you can also see a stone plaque from the church’s school:

Here’s another view upwards from the kitchen, which shows how each level was built around the bell tower:

The second floor has a small sleeping nook:

Another view of sleeping nook, which has a custom-built bed (it’s about the size of a double). It also features an original church window:

The third floor of the home is set up as an office, with a custom desk that runs the length of the wall. The wooden door in the back opens up to the private elevator. And the art shelf in the back is a repurposed from a church pew:

The primary bedroom is on the fourth floor. There’s less natural light on this level, making it more conducive to sleeping:

The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet area with built-in drawers:

And here’s the primary ensuite bathroom with a shower stall:

The fifth floor is where the church bell originally hung. It’s currently set up as a living room:

There’s a 20-foot high ceiling here, which showcases the bell tower’s original arched windows:

This floating hallway, with storage, is above the living room and leads to the rooftop terrace:

Here’s an aerial shot of the rooftop terrace, which has 360-degree views of the city. There’s also a three-piece bathroom on the roof, with an outdoor shower:

The basement has a larger bathroom area with a tub. There’s a skylight above the tub, which opens up to the kitchen patio area:

The basement area also has a storage space with room to hang a bike: