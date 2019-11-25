Sale of the Week: $4 million for a treehouse-like Hoggs Hollow home

Listed At $4,299,000 Sold For $4,050,000

Address: 18 Donwoods Drive

Neighbourhood: Hoggs Hollow

Agent: Adam Weiner, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Previously sold for: $2,885,000, in 2017, prior to renovations

The property

A modern 4,500-square-foot home—with four bedrooms and five bathrooms—situated at the top of an embankment overlooking a valley. From the street, a winding driveway leads up to the house. The location gives the property a secluded, treehouse-like feel. It’s about a five-minute walk from Rosedale Golf Club.

The history

In 2017, the sellers bought the home for less than $3 million. They did a major reno and put the place on the market because they wanted to spend more time north of the city, where they own another home.

A look at the wooden front steps:

Here’s the front entrance:

The living room has a marble wood-burning fireplace:

From another angle. Notice the lush views of the valley:

Floor-to-ceiling windows in the dining area look out onto the back deck:

Here’s a wide shot of the family area and kitchen island. The ceilings on this level are eight feet tall:

There’s another marble fireplace here:

Check out the kitchen, which has glossy woodwork and marble countertops:

Take a closer look:

Cool designs in the powder room:

Like the flooring throughout the house, the staircase is made from oak:

Voila, the master bedroom:

The four-piece ensuite master bathroom, which has double vanity sinks:

Another upstairs bedroom:

Which also has its own ensuite bathroom:

Downstairs, there’s a handsome-looking mudroom:

Of course the basement rec room has a marble fireplace, too:

Here’s a look at the backyard, which is more like a hill:

The fate

The buyers, a young professional couple, are moving from another house in the neighbourhood with their kids.

The sale

In 2018, the sellers listed the home for nearly $5 million, then dropped the price several times before switching to a different brokerage. Their new representatives felt the original listing price was too high for an older build with unusual topography. They re-listed the home in the summer for $4.7 million, but dropped the listing closer to $4.3 million. The new price ignited a bidding war between two buyers, one of whom had been eyeing the home for a couple months. Both bids came in under $4 million. The sellers eventually accepted the winning offer of $4,050,000.

By the numbers

• $4,050,000

• $12,500 in taxes (approximately)

• 4,494 square feet (including basement)

• 13 days on MLS

• 4 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms