Sale of the Week: $3 million for a recently built North York home with a wine cellar

Listed At $3,300,000 Sold For $3,030,000

Address: 33 Pheasant Road

Neighbourhood: Newtonbrook

Agent: Pedram Hosseinzadeh, Re/Max Realtron Realty Inc.

Previously sold for: $1,250,000, in 2016

The property

A newly built 6,500-square-foot home near Yonge and Finch. The five-bed, eight-bath house has a luxe interior, including heated porcelain flooring, black and white marble in the bathrooms and a few ritzy chandeliers.

The history

In 2016, when the sellers bought the property for $1.25 million, a much smaller home sat on the lot. They spent about $1.7 million to knock that place down and build a luxury home. The sellers, who own a plumbing company, have decided to downsize.

Here’s the foyer. There are heated porcelain floors on the main level:

The gas fireplace in the living room has a marble mantel:

Check out the dining room:

This room, located next to the foyer, is being used as an office:

There are white marble countertops in the kitchen:

Here’s a closer look. Those are brass Waterstone faucets:

The family room is nicely appointed:

There’s lots of leathered black marble in the powder room:

The bed frame in the master bathroom looks like something that Jay Gatsby would buy:

In the master ensuite bathroom, there’s a freestanding soaker tub:

And a steam shower with white marble walls:

The master bedroom also has a walk-in closet:

This is another upstairs bedroom:

Which has an ensuite bathroom with an electronic toilet:

All of the bedrooms on the upper level have hardwood floors:

This ensuite bathroom has red and black ceramic tiling:

The upper floor hallway has a couple of skylights:

This part of the basement looks like a good spot to entertain guests:

The bar and wine cellar are oak:

Here’s the basement sauna:

That bathroom also has an electronic toilet:

A look at the backyard:

The outdoor kitchen has heated flooring:

The sale

In 2019, the sellers listed the house for $3.5 million. It went unsold. So they switched brokerages, found a new agent, updated the marketing material and relisted the home for $3 million. Then, to avoid lowball offers, they bumped the price up to $3.3 million. The place eventually sold for $270,000 under asking. The buyers were drawn to the home’s luxury amenities, like the heated tile flooring on the main level and the brass Waterstone faucets in the kitchen.

By the numbers