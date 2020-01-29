Sale of the Week: $3.3 million for a modern Leaside home with ravine access

Listed At $3,395,000 Sold For $3,300,000

Address: 20 Moorehill Drive

Neighbourhood: Leaside

Agent: Cailey Heaps Estrin and Ginny Webster, Royal LePage Real Estate Services Heaps Estrin Team

Previously sold for: $975,000, in 2011, prior to rebuild

The property

A 4,250-square-foot home that backs onto the Beltline, a lush cycling and walking trail that winds through midtown. The three-bedroom, five-bathroom house has a modern exterior and a mix of industrial and traditional interior design.

The history

In 2011, the sellers bought the property for less than $1 million, back when a bungalow sat on the lot. They already lived in the neighbourhood, but liked that this place backed onto the Moore Park Ravine. In 2014, they tore down the bungalow and worked with a local builder to design a contemporary home with an open-concept kitchen/family room.

The tour

The foyer has heated cement floors and a walnut staircase:

Quartz countertops separate the foyer from the open-concept kitchen/family room:

Here’s the family room, which has 10-foot ceilings and a double-sided fireplace:

The kitchen has a marble backsplash:

There are white oak floors in the office:

The main floor connects to a 200-square-foot deck that overlooks the Moore Park Ravine:

There’s a metallic light fixture in the dining room:

The second-floor den has a walkout to a small balcony:

There are white oak floors in the master bedroom:

It also has a gas fireplace:

The master walk-in closet has built-in shelving:

Here’s the master bathroom, which has quartz countertops:

There’s a stone bench in the shower:

The freestanding soaker tub overlooks the ravine:

Here’s a second-floor bedroom:

It has an ensuite bathroom:

The lower level has a walkout to the backyard:

At the back of the basement, there’s a bar with a wine fridge:

The sellers used this 100-square-foot den as a music room:

The fate

The buyers, a couple with two dogs, were looking to downsize. They liked the thought of easily accessing the ravine.

The sale

In late 2019, the sellers listed the home for just under $3.4 million. A few buyers showed interest, but after two weeks, there were no offers. So, the sellers decided to take the place off the market during the holidays. They relisted it in early 2020. Then, after a few days of negotiating, they accepted an offer for $95,000 under asking.

By the numbers

• $3,300,000

• $14,195 in taxes

• 4,250 square feet (including the lower level)

• 51 days on MLS

• 5 bathrooms

• 3 bedrooms

• 2 parking spaces

• 1-car garage