Sale of the Week: $2.7 million for a modern home in the Beaches

Listed At $2,399,999 Sold For $2,700,000

Address: 241 Silver Birch Avenue

Neighbourhood: The Beaches

Agent: Shea Warrington, Royal LePage Estate Realty

Previously sold for: $2,181,000, in 2016

The property

A modern 3,600-square-foot home, located just a few minutes from Lake Ontario. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house has warm woodwork and sleek industrial finishes.

The history

In 2014, the original owner demolished a bungalow on the lot, divided the property in two, then sold half of it for $639,000. The buyers designed and constructed this four-level home, before selling it for $2.2 million in 2016. New buyers just swept it off the market for $300,000 over asking.

The tour

The foyer has a 16-foot heated concrete bench. It connects to the powder room, which has leather walls:

There are heated concrete floors on the main level:

The dining room has a walnut chandelier and built-in shelving:

There are quartz countertops in the kitchen:

The family room has a timber ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace:

It also has a cathedral ceiling with a row of skylights:

The terrace, located outside of the family room, has a stainless steel bar:

This staircase has wood treads and stainless steel railings:

There’s a vaulted ceiling in this second-floor bedroom:

The smallest bedroom is less than 150 square feet:

There are oak floors in all of the bedrooms:

This second-floor bathroom has quartz countertops:

The master suite takes up the entire top floor:

Here’s the master bedroom, which overlooks Silver Birch Avenue:

Next to the bed, there’s a cozy spot to lounge:

The master bathroom has marble countertops:

There’s a 45-square-foot balcony connected to the master suite:

The basement has heated concrete flooring and a kitchenette:

Here’s the basement mudroom:

The basement rec room has a walk-out to the backyard:

This wood-filled outdoor seating area has metallic chandeliers:

There’s stone tile in the backyard:

Here’s a nighttime shot of the backyard:

The fate

The buyers submitted an offer after their first time viewing the home.

The sale

There were five open houses and 14 showings in a three-day period, then the buyers submitted a bully bid of $300,000 over asking.

By the numbers

• $2,700,000

• $7,500 in taxes (approximately)

• 3,652 square feet (including basement)

• 3 days on MLS

• 6 bathrooms

• 4 bedrooms

• 3 parking spaces

• 1-car garage