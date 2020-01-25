Sale of the Week: $2.7 million for a modern home in the Beaches
Address: 241 Silver Birch Avenue
Neighbourhood: The Beaches
Agent: Shea Warrington, Royal LePage Estate Realty
Previously sold for: $2,181,000, in 2016
The property
A modern 3,600-square-foot home, located just a few minutes from Lake Ontario. The four-bedroom, six-bathroom house has warm woodwork and sleek industrial finishes.
The history
In 2014, the original owner demolished a bungalow on the lot, divided the property in two, then sold half of it for $639,000. The buyers designed and constructed this four-level home, before selling it for $2.2 million in 2016. New buyers just swept it off the market for $300,000 over asking.
The tour
The foyer has a 16-foot heated concrete bench. It connects to the powder room, which has leather walls:
There are heated concrete floors on the main level:
The dining room has a walnut chandelier and built-in shelving:
There are quartz countertops in the kitchen:
The family room has a timber ceiling and a wood-burning fireplace:
It also has a cathedral ceiling with a row of skylights:
The terrace, located outside of the family room, has a stainless steel bar:
This staircase has wood treads and stainless steel railings:
There’s a vaulted ceiling in this second-floor bedroom:
The smallest bedroom is less than 150 square feet:
There are oak floors in all of the bedrooms:
This second-floor bathroom has quartz countertops:
The master suite takes up the entire top floor:
Here’s the master bedroom, which overlooks Silver Birch Avenue:
Next to the bed, there’s a cozy spot to lounge:
The master bathroom has marble countertops:
There’s a 45-square-foot balcony connected to the master suite:
The basement has heated concrete flooring and a kitchenette:
Here’s the basement mudroom:
The basement rec room has a walk-out to the backyard:
This wood-filled outdoor seating area has metallic chandeliers:
There’s stone tile in the backyard:
Here’s a nighttime shot of the backyard:
The fate
The buyers submitted an offer after their first time viewing the home.
The sale
There were five open houses and 14 showings in a three-day period, then the buyers submitted a bully bid of $300,000 over asking.
By the numbers
• $2,700,000
• $7,500 in taxes (approximately)
• 3,652 square feet (including basement)
• 3 days on MLS
• 6 bathrooms
• 4 bedrooms
• 3 parking spaces
• 1-car garage