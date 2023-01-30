Rental of the Week: $12,750 for a Yorkville townhouse with five bathrooms and a basketball hoop out back
The 3,930-square-foot unit also comes with three bedrooms, a striking wine cellar, plenty of custom storage and a backyard built to entertain
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Agents: Howard Esakov, RE/MAX Realtron
Price: $12,750 per month
Size: 3,930 square feet
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 5
The place
A fully furnished three-bed, five-bath townhouse with a backyard, two underground parking spots and an EV charger. Located on quiet Webster Avenue, this rental is a short walk from Yorkville’s countless restaurants and shops as well as five subway stations.
The history
The owners purchased this property in 2020 and gutted it before renting it out. The previous tenants have moved out, so the home is up for rent again. The owners are also open to selling, for the right price, but furniture would not be included.
The tour
The front door opens to the living and dining areas, equipped with a classic bay window and a feature wall.
Here’s an opposite view of the space, which highlights its built-in storage with under-mount lighting.
Between the dining room and kitchen is a powder room for guests.
The kitchen and family room comes with ceramic tile flooring, a gas fireplace and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.
Here’s another view of the kitchen. It has a gas stovetop, sleek cabinetry with an integrated fridge and a kitchen island with seating for three.
From the kitchen, there’s a sliding-glass door walkout to an outdoor kitchen with a built-in gas grill and fridge.
The main suite takes up the entire second floor. The stairwell walks up to this central alcove.
Here’s the main bedroom, with a gas fireplace and a terrace that overlooks the backyard.
The cabinetry in the huge walk-through closet is all custom.
Here’s the walk-in shower in the main ensuite bathroom.
The bathroom also has a soaker tub and a separate toilet room.
The other two bedrooms are on the third floor. The landing between the bedrooms can be set up as an office, a lounge or a play space for kids.
The rental’s second bedroom has vaulted ceilings.
Both third-floor bedrooms have ensuites, this one with a walk-in shower.
Here’s the third bedroom.
This ensuite’s tub is enclosed in glass.
The basement houses a well-equipped gym.
There’s also a full bathroom in the basement with a walk-in shower.
And here’s the laundry room.
