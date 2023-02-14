Rental of the Week: $11,800 for a Summerhill detached with a huge walk-in closet and an even bigger basement

The 2,200-square-foot Victorian throwback also comes with 11-foot ceilings, views of downtown and a backyard with laneway parking

Neighbourhood: Summerhill

Agent: Hélène Leduc, MAC Real Estate Services

Price: $11,800 per month

Size: 2,245 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

The place

A three-bed, four-bath detached in Summerhill. The two-storey house has a backyard and laneway with parking for two cars. Located close to Midtown’s buffet of shops and restaurants, it’s also a short walk from David A. Balfour Park, the Don Valley and two subway stations.

The history

Built in 1997, the house is a Victorian throwback meant to blend in with the neighbourhood. The inside is traditionally inspired too, with lots of crown moulding and a closed floor plan on the main level. The current owner bought the place in 2011 for $1.95 million. She’s now moving to Vancouver for work and looking for a tenant, so the unit is available fully furnished.

The tour

The front yard is gated, and the front door comes equipped with a stately portico.

The foyer greets guests with 11-foot ceilings and sparkly decor.

Just down the hall is the living room. It has a bay window with views of the neighbourhood and a gas fireplace. Hardwood flooring runs throughout.

Here’s a reverse shot of the the living room and its piano, which is included in the lease.

The kitchen has abundant built-in storage, a gas stove, a corner sink and a small granite counter for breakfast.

Next to the kitchen is the family room, with a walkout to the deck and backyard.

The owner added wallpaper in the dining room to complement the Victorian vibes.

Here’s the top-floor landing. Check out that massive skylight.

Perched over Summerhill, the main bedroom has a great view of the downtown skyline.

Here’s the main bedroom’s walk-in closet, with enough space for an entire family. It snakes around that corner on the right to reveal even more storage.

The ensuite bathroom also comes with views of the city.

This second bedroom is staged with a mini office overlooking the front yard.

Here’s the third bedroom.

There’s a second washroom on the top level as well.

The 1,150-square-foot semi-basement has a private entrance and a gas fireplace.

The fourth bedroom is in the basement.

The basement has a bathroom too.

A view of the back of the home, its wooden deck and canopy, and that private entrance to the basement.

Here’s the backyard. The laneway parking spots are just beyond the gate.

