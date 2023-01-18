Real Estate

Rental of the Week: $7,500 for a two-floor Victorian unit in the Annex with a sparkling staircase

At 2,000 square feet, the home also comes with two bedrooms, three balconies, tons of marble and 12-foot vaulted ceilings

Neighbourhood: The Annex
Agents: Richard Sherman and Mathew Sherman, Slavens & Associates
Price: $7,500 per month
Size: 2,000 square feet
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2

The place

A two-bed, two-bath upper unit in a Victorian duplex. The three-storey house sits on Bedford, a leafy boulevard within walking distance of the ROM, St. George station and a plethora of bars, restaurants and shops.

The history

Built in the 1880s, the house was most recently purchased in 2015. The owner preserved the original red-brick exterior but completely gutted and renovated the inside. He built a new kitchen on the second floor and installed wide-plank hardwood throughout. The current occupant of this unit—which takes up the top two levels—is moving out, so the owner is now looking for a new tenant.

The tour

Future tenants have dedicated access to the unit via the front door on the main level. Here’s the staircase leading into the open-concept living and dining areas on the second floor.

In the living area, there’s a gas fireplace with stone surround. A TV easily fits in that recessed niche, and the ceiling features built-in speakers.

Next to the living area is the kitchen, which has marble counters, an integrated fridge, a dining island for three, and a walkout to a balcony facing the backyard.

Moving to the front of the house reveals the first bedroom, which also has a balcony, this one overlooking Bedford.

The first bathroom comes with woven marble floors and marble wainscoting.

The glass staircase serves as both the spine of the unit and a striking centrepiece.

The main bedroom takes up the entire third floor. It has 12-foot vaulted ceilings, skylights and plenty of built-in storage.

Here’s the main ensuite: more skylights, a soaker tub, and a double vanity with a stacked stone backsplash.

The walk-in shower contains a full-body jet system and a glass-block window wall.

The main bedroom also has a walkout to this 100-square-foot balcony with views of the Yorkville skyline.

And, for a bit of whimsy, future tenants can access the unit via this spiral staircase out back.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your listings to realestate@torontolife.com.  

