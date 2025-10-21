$3.3 million for a modernist marvel uptown with poolside change rooms and a wine cellar that glows

Neighbourhood: Parkwoods–O’Connor Hills Price: $3,298,000 Size: 5,495 square feet Bedrooms: 4+1 Bathrooms: 2+1+1 Parking spots: 10 Real estate agents: Karen Millar Team, Royal LePage Signature Realty

The Place

A five-bedroom, five-bathroom mid-century classic in North York with an in-ground pool and a private firepit in a jumbo backyard that backs onto a forested ravine. It comes with an illuminated wine cellar, a floating staircase, change rooms for the pool and a guest suite. Residents are steps from Donalda Golf Club, Deerlick Creek and the Don’s many trails. And motorists are a short drive from the 401 and the DVP.

The History

Built in the 1960s, this house is full of post-war staples accentuated by modern updates. Original features include built-in bookcases, granite floors and cherrywood wall panelling. The space maintains a cottage feel, with covered terraces leading into cozy lounges and secluded green spaces.

The Tour

The front exterior is defined by the structure’s clean, horizontal lines and concrete-block entrance as well as a landscaped lawn with mature trees and a sprinkler system.

There’s also a two-car garage out here, plus a generous driveway with room for eight more cars.

Walking into the foyer brings residents face-to-face with the elegant floating staircase, walnut hardwood floors and custom cherry millwork on the walls.

The living room off the foyer features a wall-to-wall sliding glass door, which opens onto the home’s first covered terrace, with studio lighting for art.

Here’s another view of the living room, this time with the elongated stone fireplace in the frame.

Here’s the stone terrace overlooking the pool and the ravine. The triangular railing and the granite floor are original.

In the office: two built-in desks and custom shelving units. It has an entrance to the guest suite as well (more on that later).

The kitchen was recently updated with stainless steel appliances, an eat-in breakfast zone and another terrace overlooking the side garden.

Beyond the kitchen, residents will find the open-concept dining room and second living space.

Next is the screening room down the hall, featuring an illuminated wine cellar flanked by bespoke shelves. The hot-red recliners are perfect for taking in the big game.

Here’s a glimpse of the stone detail by the staircase, along with some striking cherrywood columns.

Heading to the rear of the property reveals the games room, with more wall-to-wall bookcases, picture windows and a custom wet bar.

Before visiting the fun zone in the basement, let’s head upstairs to the main bedroom. It comes with a dramatic wood-panelled sliding-door closet and a view of the backyard.

Time to descend into the owners’ man cave.

Here’s the heart of said cave. It has an electric fireplace and an entrance to the guest suite.

This is the expansive laundry room, which doubles as a wine-tasting room thanks to the extra fridge and door leading into the cellar.

The guest suite has lots of storage and modern light fixtures. That brass bed frame is a period-appropriate touch.

Here’s a peek inside the guest kitchen.

A sitting room, with more walnut floors and shiplap walls, walks right outside.

Moving to the backyard highlights the heated marbelite pool and lounge. Mature trees surround the lot in lieu of a fence, adding beauty and privacy.

These are the entrances to the change rooms, with decorative concrete block detailing—perfect for the period. Each has its own three-piece bathroom.

What a lawn.

Lastly, this Muskoka-esque firepit overlooks the ravine.

Have a home that’s about to hit the market? Send your property to realestate@torontolife.com.